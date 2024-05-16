Calgary recovery centre celebrating 40-year history

In its 40-year history, a Calgary recovery centre has welcomed thousands of men through its doors, helping them overcome addiction and rebuild their lives.

"Our mission is to provide a safe, supportive environment where individuals can begin their journey to recovery,” said Simon House Recovery Centre CEO John Rook.

The centre is marking the milestone with a celebration at Rouge Restaurant on Thursday.

“This anniversary celebrates the countless lives that have been transformed through our innovative and unique programs rooted in the 12 Steps,” said Rook.

Each client’s addiction treatment journey will differ, and that’s why the centre is proud to offer its medication-assisted recovery program.

“Accepting individuals prescribed suboxone or methadone in partnership with Alberta Health Services' opioid dependency program,” the centre’s website states.

There will be guest speakers, testimonials from former residents, and a fundraising component included in Thursday’s event.