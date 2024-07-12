CALGARY
    Calgary returns to comfortable temperatures for the weekend

    Calgary weather July 12, 2024 - 1
    After a five-day stretch of heat warnings, temperatures in Calgary will return close to normal for the final weekend of Stampede.

    Friday is shaping up to be mainly sunny in the city with a pleasant high of 24C. 

    As of this morning, areas to the east of Calgary along the Trans-Canada Highway remain under a heat warning, but those warnings could start to lift throughout the day.

    Despite a return to normal temperatures, people will still have to be vigilant with their sun safety with a high UV index of 7.

    There’s the potential for some thunderstorms to roll over Calgary later tonight with a low of 13 C.

    Saturday will start off sunny, but storm clouds could push in later in the afternoon with a high of 25 C. 

    It will be a very similar set up on Sunday with a high of 22C.

    Then another block of high pressure is looking to move in by Monday, which will turn up the heat in southern Alberta for much of next week.

