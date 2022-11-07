Calgary's 5-day forecast; largely sunny and cold

Southern Alberta winter scene courtesy viewer Lynn. Southern Alberta winter scene courtesy viewer Lynn.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina