Calgary's 5-day forecast; largely sunny and cold

Snowfall warnings will run through the day and clear out late this evening or early Tuesday morning for southeastern Alberta, as the newest system has repositioned slightly.

Brooks, Cardston, Cypress Hills, Hanna, Lethbridge, and Medicine Hat are the recipients; Calgary sits on the periphery.

Weather warnings in Alberta as of Nov. 7. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Locally, we'll see a good glut of snow fall throughout the day; eight to 12 centimetres. But, it's taking long enough to fall to keep Calgary clear of snowfall warnings for the time being.

The next transition we'll experience is a mercifully 'easy' one – the air-quotes stem from this being the first colder period of the season. Our high temperatures will drop 20 degrees below the seasonal average. In spite of a high of -12 C today, our minimum high temperature record is still -18.3 C, set in 1945. We'll have a ways to go to break that.

This arctic layer of air will persist for a few days before breaking ahead of the weekend.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Snow

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -23 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: -16 C

Evening: clear, low -24 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: -15 C

Evening: clear, low -18 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: clear, low -12 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: clear, low -4 C

Two pics for today! First, Lynn, with this beautiful and peaceful winter scene:

Southern Alberta winter scene courtesy viewer Lynn.

And second, if you’re familiar with the 'this is fine' meme, we have a winter version, sent in by Patrice of this northern flicker:

Norther flicker photo courtesy viewer Patrice.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share to my Facebook page, on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.