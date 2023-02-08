Calgary's 5-day forecast: warmer beyond today

Entering the 6 a.m. hour, the wave of precipitation is just working by now, having missed the likes of Airdrie in its southward descent. It’s grazing Calgary, too. So, a gentle skiff… manageable.

Perhaps less manageable, to some, might be the expected dose of wind compounded against the current temperatures; with our low dipped into the negatives, there's a little bite to the wind chill. Yes, it’s only -10, but our current conditions include gusts near 50 km/h.

It's all short-lived, of course; we'll drop off overnight, briefly, but still find the means to bounce back above seasonal throughout the five day forecast, thanks to a potent mix of Pacific air baked into an upper ridge and westerly wind gusts.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: clear, low -10 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: clear, low -7 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Today's weather pic was sent in by a thrilled Matt Melnyk – congrats to this awesome local photog on his first snap of a snowy white owl!

Photographer Matt Melnyk's shot of a snowy owl.

Also, Marni sent out this nifty shot near Edworthy Park:

Viewer Marni's photo of birds on the Bow River ice near Edworthy Park.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.