Calgary's 5-day forecast: warmer beyond today

Photographer Matt Melnyk's shot of a snowy owl. Photographer Matt Melnyk's shot of a snowy owl.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Turkiye, Syria quake death toll nears 12,000

With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the world's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade. The confirmed death toll approached 12,000.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina