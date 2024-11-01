Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
The Calgary Real Estate Board says October home sales were mostly flat compared with last year's levels, but remained around one-quarter higher than long-term trends for the month.
The board says 2,174 homes changed hands last month, which was 0.2 per cent higher than October 2023, as sales gains for homes priced above $600,000 offset declines at the lower end of the market. On a month-over-month basis, home sales were up 8.6 per cent from September levels.
The benchmark price across all home types was $592,500 for October, around 0.7 per cent lower than the previous month but 4.5 per cent higher than October 2023.
There were 3,264 new listings on the market last month, 21.6 per cent more than a year earlier.
Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at CREB, says housing demand has stayed relatively strong in the market, but there likely would have been more activity if more supply choices existed for lower-priced homes.
The board says October inventory levels stood at 4,966 units, a 55 per cent gain from last year as nearly half of that was priced above $600,000.
Here are the city's five most expensive already-constructed residential homes for sale as of Nov. 1, 2024, according to Realtor.ca:
1 - $9.75M Pump Hill castle
A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 10,600-square-foot home in Pump Hill is inspired by the Provence region in France and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
The home features six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, five fireplaces and a heated nine-car garage.
A look inside 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"An architectural masterpiece, this home harmoniously fuses the finest in French and Italian craftsmanship," says the listing.
"Every corner of this bespoke dwelling is adorned with custom-made chandeliers, exquisite light fixtures, ornate French door handles, luxurious curtains and solid kitchen cabinets with French styling."
A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The two-storey home is located at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 148 days.
2 - $8.99M historical mansion in Upper Mount Royal
930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)This historic mansion, known as the Burns residence, is in Upper Mount Royal.
The 5,298-square-foot home was built in 1912 and originally owned by Alfred Price, a superintendent with the Canadian Pacific Railway.
Aside from serving as the home for several notable and influential Calgarians, the residence sits on a sprawling half-acre lot surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The three-storey home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-baths.
One of the mansion's biggest draws may be the pool; it's situated near a glass cabana that can serve as a bar area or greenhouse.
930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The three-storey home is located at 930 Prospect Avenue S.W.
The home has been listed on Realtor.ca for 69 days.
3 - $8.75M Upper Mount Royal mansion
A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) Built in 2015 by Calgary architect Jeremy Sturgess, "Montreal House" sits in the community of Lower Mount Royal.
The 4,062-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms in total, three of which are above grade, four bathrooms and an urban courtyard.
A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) Outside the steel-frame home, 18 cantilevered beams provide shade from the sun for the west-facing windows.
"The house’s layout maximizes privacy with east-facing bedrooms that greet the morning sun, and a screened entry set back from the street," states the listing.
A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) The two-storey home is located at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W.
The home has been listed on Realtor.ca for 133 days.
4 - $7.9M estate in Aspen Woods
A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)
This 9,578-square-foot estate sits on a 0.8 acre lot, and is, according to the listing, the largest and only gated property in Aspen Heights.
Entering the estate, you'll see a Swarovski crystal chandelier amid a foyer flanked by sweeping cantilevered stairwells leading to the grand parlour.
A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (sothebysrealty.com)"This home redefines luxury living," says the listing.
Highlights include a fitness room, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, wine wall, home theatre, sports lounge and a games room with full bar.
There are also spa facilities including a lounge, dry sauna, steam room, soaker tub and massage room.
A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)
Built in 2010, this estate is located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 245 days.
5 - $7.25M Eagle Ridge bungalow
A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)This gated home in Eagle Ridge sits on a sprawling double lot.
Built in 1971, the home has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, plus seven bathrooms.
"Once you step inside past the hand-chiselled walnut doors, you are greeted by a grand foyer that sets the tone for the splendor that awaits," states the listing.
"The main rooms are nothing short of magnificent, boasting expansive dimensions and exquisite finishes."
A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The home may be of interest to culinary enthusiasts due to its walk-in cooler, gas cooktop, double ovens and commercial-grade appliances.
"Whether you're hosting a grand gala or preparing an intimate meal for loved ones, this culinary haven is sure to impress."
A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The bungalow is located at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 30 days.
- With files from The Canadian Press
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than half of human trafficking incidents in Canada remain unsolved
More than half of human trafficking incidents remained unsolved in Canada by police as the number of incidents increased over the past decade, according to new data released Friday.
Human remains found in Markham, Ont. in 1980 belonged to prison escapee: police
More than 44 years after human remains were found in a rural area of Markham, Ont., police are revealing that the deceased was an inmate who had escaped prison just a month before his body was found.
WATCH 'It's mind-boggling': Drought reveals U.S. town submerged in the 1940s
Hundreds of people are flocking to see a rare site in Pennsylvania: remnants of a historic town that is usually underwater.
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
Those typing monkeys will never produce Shakespeare's works, mathematicians say
Talented though they may be, monkeys will never type out the complete works of William Shakespeare, or even a short book, a new study suggests.
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
'I couldn't stay home': Canadian with no prior military training joins Ukrainian forces
In the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Adam Oake, a Canadian with no prior military training, sold all of his Toronto Maple Leafs memorabilia to buy a plane ticket.
Children's doctors reporting unusual increase in walking pneumonia cases in Canada
Children's hospitals across the country are seeing an unusual increase in the number of serious and more complicated cases of walking pneumonia affecting much younger patients, according to medical experts.
Video falsely depicting voter fraud in Georgia linked to 'Russian influence actors,' U.S. officials say
A video that purports to show election fraud in Georgia by a man who claims to be from Haiti is fake and the work of "Russian influence actors," U.S. intelligence officials said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Police warn public not to approach Wetaskiwin stabbing suspect
Police have issued a warrant for a man in connection with a stabbing in Wetaskiwin earlier this week.
-
Bradley Barton's sentence upheld by appeals court in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue
An appeal has been denied to extend the sentence of an Ontario trucker who killed a woman in his Edmonton hotel room in 2011.
-
UCP faithful set to vote on Danielle Smith, bathroom bans and pollutant classification at AGM
A Danielle Smith leadership vote and policy surrounding gender and net-zero emissions targets will take centre stage when the United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting (AGM) gets underway Friday.
Lethbridge
-
Pronghorns athletic program brings back safe ride program with a new name
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorn Athletics Annual Safe Ride Home campaign is making a return this year, but with a new name.
-
Lethbridge Hurricanes near the top of the eastern conference a month into the season
A three goal outburst in the first period of Wednesday night’s game against the Swift Current Broncos was all the Hurricanes need on their way to 3-1 win at home against the Swift Current Broncos.
-
Lethbridge bar patron sustains life-threatening injuries after guard allegedly punches him in the face
A 27-year-old security guard has been charged after an incident where a bar patron sustained life-threatening injuries.
Vancouver
-
Deer kills dog in backyard near Victoria, prompting warning from police
Police on southern Vancouver Island are issuing a warning about the dangers of deer rutting season after a dog was gored to death by a buck earlier this week.
-
Snow falls on B.C. Interior highways
As October gives way to November, snow is falling on highways in the B.C. Interior, prompting reminders to drive safely in winter conditions.
-
Looming B.C. port lockout and strike threatens billions in trade amid holiday shopping season
Concerns are growing about British Columbia’s local economy as the possibility of another province-wide labour disruption at ports looms.
Vancouver Island
-
Deer kills dog in backyard near Victoria, prompting warning from police
Police on southern Vancouver Island are issuing a warning about the dangers of deer rutting season after a dog was gored to death by a buck earlier this week.
-
Looming B.C. port lockout and strike threatens billions in trade amid holiday shopping season
Concerns are growing about British Columbia’s local economy as the possibility of another province-wide labour disruption at ports looms.
-
B.C. trans basketball player speaks out about verbal, physical mistreatment
Basketball was Harriette Mackenzie's safe space growing up. She knew from an early age that she was different, and the court was where she could escape.
Saskatoon
-
'I don't get any of it': Sask. man calls for changes to how victims of workplace injuries get compensated
SaskPower has been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for violating workplace safety rules, but the victim won't receive any of the money.
-
Sask. Party begins fifth term as majority with a smaller caucus full of new faces
A newly elected Saskatchewan Party government got back to work on Thursday, with returning and new government members meeting for the first time.
-
Federal carbon tax relief will continue for Sask. electric heat users
Those who heat their homes with electricity in Saskatchewan will continue to see a 60 per cent reduction on their federal carbon tax charge, according to SaskPower.
Regina
-
Regina mayoral candidate releases more details on campaign platform, vision for city
Bill Pratt, one of the 11 mayoral candidates for the upcoming civic election, has released more details on his campaign platform.
-
Sask. Party begins fifth term as majority with a smaller caucus full of new faces
A newly elected Saskatchewan Party government got back to work on Thursday, with returning and new government members meeting for the first time.
-
Federal carbon tax relief will continue for Sask. electric heat users
Those who heat their homes with electricity in Saskatchewan will continue to see a 60 per cent reduction on their federal carbon tax charge, according to SaskPower.
Toronto
-
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
-
Drake shoots new music video for 'No Face' in Toronto mall
Drake has released a new music video for his track 'No Face,' and Scarborough residents will likely know exactly where it was filmed.
-
'Not a good use of taxpayers' dollar': Toronto mayor calls out province's plan to remove bike lanes
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is slamming the province's plan to unilaterally remove bike lanes along some of the city's major streets, calling it 'arbitrary' while warning that it could ultimately make congestion worse.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman loses in final round of Jeopardy! after her 'boneheaded wager'
Alicia Buffa, a translator for the McGill University Health Centre, almost got ahead in Thursday's Jeoplardy! game, taking home $24,000 – but a last wager landed her in third place.
-
Public transit troubles: Service interrupted on Metro's green line, REM back to normal
Public transit users in Montreal were faced with service disruptions on two fronts on Friday as part of the REM and the green line on the Metro were shut down.
-
Supreme Court sued over its refusal to translate decisions before 1970 into French
A Quebec civil rights group is suing the office of the registrar of the Supreme Court of Canada because of the high court's refusal to translate its historic decisions into French.
Atlantic
-
'Stand by your sons, daughters': New Brunswick woman named national Silver Cross Mother
Maureen Anderson, who lost both her sons to their overseas service in the Canadian Armed Forces, has been named this year's national Silver Cross Mother.
-
Gas leak contained in north end Halifax
Police are warning the public about a gas leak in the north end of Halifax Friday afternoon.
-
19-person N.B. cabinet announced ahead of Saturday’s swearing-in
A 19-person cabinet has been announced in New Brunswick, the day before Saturday’s swearing-in for the premier and ministers.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
-
Cost to open Portage and Main rises $8M
The cost to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians is rising.
-
Former Manitoba hockey coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting, luring teen player
A former Manitoba hockey coach has pleaded guilty to luring and sexually assaulting a teenage player.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE NCC lowered ice thickness standard to push Rideau Canal Skateway open in February
Internal documents show the National Capital Commission struggled to maintain the ice on the Rideau Canal Skateway last winter and took what it called a 'manageable risk' to lower their standards for what qualifies as thick enough ice in order to squeeze a few more skating days into the season.
-
Legion headquarters in downtown Ottawa for sale at $2.999 million
The Royal Canadian Legion's Montgomery Branch in downtown Ottawa is for sale, 60 years after the Legion opened the renovated headquarters. The listing on Realtor.ca shows Branch 351 on Kent Street is for sale at $2.999 million.
-
Charges dropped against woman who pulled woman's hijab at Israeli flag raising protest
The Crown has dropped charges against a woman who was filmed pulling another woman's hijab down during a protest at Ottawa City Hall.
Northern Ontario
-
Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at Sudbury grocery store
Two males, including one young offender, were arrested Thursday evening after a shooting at a grocery store on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury.
-
Sudbury sentencing hearing hears letter from mother of man who murdered three people
The mother of triple murderer Liam Stinson said her son has tried to be a good father to his children despite being in jail in Sudbury.
-
OPP investigating after razor found in northern Ont. child's Halloween candy
Police in northern Ontario say a razor blade was found in a child's candy on Halloween night.
Barrie
-
Driver charged with being impaired after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400
One man has been charged following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 that caused traffic backups for hours on Thursday.
-
Midland man accused of violent sexual assaults granted bail with condition to not be around females
Michael L’Enfant, accused of violent sexual assaults, was granted bail on Friday with conditions, including to not have contact with females.
-
3 escape serious injury after Jeep crashes into trees, impaired driving charge laid
Police charged a 55-year-old man with being drug impaired after a vehicle with two other occupants crashed in Midland Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr representing himself at second degree murder trial
Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother, Viola Erb, is now representing himself at his second degree murder trial.
-
Fireworks display causes concern in Breslau
Waterloo Regional Police are putting out a stern reminder about fireworks safety after a concerning display in Breslau.
-
Man stabbed in the neck during fight in downtown Guelph
A Guelph man is facing assault charges after a stabbing in downtown Guelph.
London
-
Family dog dies in townhouse fire that it may have started
The London Fire Department said a blaze that destroyed a south London townhouse Friday may have been caused by a dog left home alone.
-
London man arrested in Niagara-area child abuse investigation, police seek more victims
Since August 2023, detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Service have been investigating an allegation of sexual assault by a man against a 15-year-old girl.
-
Suspect arrested in hate-motivated assault in London
As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached. According to officers, the suspect allegedly made derogatory comments towards the victim, before reportedly assaulting him.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 25-year-old man charged with first-degree murder of Windsor senior
Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old man with first-degree murder in the death of a 69-year-old man in south-central Windsor.
-
Michigan man to stand trial in 2025 for first-degree murder of Windsor woman
A Michigan man is set to stand trial next year in connection to the first-degree murder of a Windsor woman.
-
Active investigation underway on Central Avenue
Windsor police are on scene of an active investigation in the 1200 block of Central Avenue.