Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now

The Calgary Real Estate Board says October home sales were mostly flat compared with last year's levels, but remained around one-quarter higher than long-term trends for the month.

The board says 2,174 homes changed hands last month, which was 0.2 per cent higher than October 2023, as sales gains for homes priced above $600,000 offset declines at the lower end of the market. On a month-over-month basis, home sales were up 8.6 per cent from September levels.

The benchmark price across all home types was $592,500 for October, around 0.7 per cent lower than the previous month but 4.5 per cent higher than October 2023.

There were 3,264 new listings on the market last month, 21.6 per cent more than a year earlier.

Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at CREB, says housing demand has stayed relatively strong in the market, but there likely would have been more activity if more supply choices existed for lower-priced homes.

The board says October inventory levels stood at 4,966 units, a 55 per cent gain from last year as nearly half of that was priced above $600,000.

Here are the city's five most expensive already-constructed residential homes for sale as of Nov. 1, 2024, according to Realtor.ca:

1 - $9.75M Pump Hill castle

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 10,600-square-foot home in Pump Hill is inspired by the Provence region in France and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

The home features six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, five fireplaces and a heated nine-car garage.

A look inside 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"An architectural masterpiece, this home harmoniously fuses the finest in French and Italian craftsmanship," says the listing.

"Every corner of this bespoke dwelling is adorned with custom-made chandeliers, exquisite light fixtures, ornate French door handles, luxurious curtains and solid kitchen cabinets with French styling."

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The two-storey home is located at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 148 days.

2 - $8.99M historical mansion in Upper Mount Royal

930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)This historic mansion, known as the Burns residence, is in Upper Mount Royal.

The 5,298-square-foot home was built in 1912 and originally owned by Alfred Price, a superintendent with the Canadian Pacific Railway.

Aside from serving as the home for several notable and influential Calgarians, the residence sits on a sprawling half-acre lot surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.

930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The three-storey home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-baths.

One of the mansion's biggest draws may be the pool; it's situated near a glass cabana that can serve as a bar area or greenhouse.

930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The three-storey home is located at 930 Prospect Avenue S.W.

The home has been listed on Realtor.ca for 69 days.

3 - $8.75M Upper Mount Royal mansion

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) Built in 2015 by Calgary architect Jeremy Sturgess, "Montreal House" sits in the community of Lower Mount Royal.

The 4,062-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms in total, three of which are above grade, four bathrooms and an urban courtyard.

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) Outside the steel-frame home, 18 cantilevered beams provide shade from the sun for the west-facing windows.

"The house’s layout maximizes privacy with east-facing bedrooms that greet the morning sun, and a screened entry set back from the street," states the listing.

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) The two-storey home is located at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W.

The home has been listed on Realtor.ca for 133 days.

4 - $7.9M estate in Aspen Woods

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)

This 9,578-square-foot estate sits on a 0.8 acre lot, and is, according to the listing, the largest and only gated property in Aspen Heights.

Entering the estate, you'll see a Swarovski crystal chandelier amid a foyer flanked by sweeping cantilevered stairwells leading to the grand parlour.

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (sothebysrealty.com)"This home redefines luxury living," says the listing.

Highlights include a fitness room, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, wine wall, home theatre, sports lounge and a games room with full bar.

There are also spa facilities including a lounge, dry sauna, steam room, soaker tub and massage room.

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)

Built in 2010, this estate is located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 245 days.

5 - $7.25M Eagle Ridge bungalow

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)This gated home in Eagle Ridge sits on a sprawling double lot.

Built in 1971, the home has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, plus seven bathrooms.

"Once you step inside past the hand-chiselled walnut doors, you are greeted by a grand foyer that sets the tone for the splendor that awaits," states the listing.

"The main rooms are nothing short of magnificent, boasting expansive dimensions and exquisite finishes."

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The home may be of interest to culinary enthusiasts due to its walk-in cooler, gas cooktop, double ovens and commercial-grade appliances.

"Whether you're hosting a grand gala or preparing an intimate meal for loved ones, this culinary haven is sure to impress."

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The bungalow is located at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 30 days.

- With files from The Canadian Press