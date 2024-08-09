Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now (August 2024)
The Calgary Real Estate Board says July home sales dropped 10 per cent year-over-year as 2,380 properties were sold.
The board says the benchmark price across all home types was $606,700 for July, similar to last month and nearly eight per cent higher than last year.
The board says July inventory levels topped 4,000 units for the first time in nearly two years but still remains 33 per cent below typical July levels.
CREB says while the highest supply growth was seen for homes priced above $600,000, the rise has helped shift away from the extreme sellers' market seen in the spring.
Here are the city's five most expensive already-constructed residential homes for sale as of Aug. 9, 2024, according to Realtor.ca:
1 - $10M Upper Mount Royal mansion
A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) If you're tired of touring cookie-cutter homes that lack character or personality, there's a house for sale in southwest Calgary that may pique your interest.
Built in 2015 by Calgary architect Jeremy Sturgess, "Montreal House" sits in the community of Lower Mount Royal.
A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) The 4,062-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms in total, three of which are above grade, four bathrooms and an urban courtyard.
Outside the steel-frame home, 18 cantilevered beams provide shade from the sun for the west-facing windows.
A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) "The house’s layout maximizes privacy with east-facing bedrooms that greet the morning sun and a screened entry set back from the street," states the listing.
The two-storey home is located at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W.
The home has been listed on Realtor.ca for 48 days.
2 – $9.99M Rosedale mansion
A look at 914 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (rooneycroninvalentine.com)Built just last year, this 6,148-square-foot home sits along Crescent Road N.W., offering a spectacular view of the city.
The home features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three partial bathrooms.
A look at 914 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (rooneycroninvalentine.com)It has an elevator, a putting green and golf simulator, five fireplaces and six built-in televisions, infrared heaters on all the outdoor patios – including the private hot tub balcony – and a doubleattached garage plus additional parking for five vehicles.
"New home warranty is in place for this spectacular one-of-a-kind Rockwood-built home," says the listing.
A look at 914 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (rooneycroninvalentine.com)The three-storey home is located at 914 Crescent Road N.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 94 days.
3 - $9.75M Pump Hill castle
A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 10,600-square-foothome in Pump Hill is inspired by the Provence region in France and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
The home features six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, five fireplaces and a heated nine-car garage.
A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"An architectural masterpiece, this home harmoniously fuses the finest in French and Italian craftsmanship," says the listing.
"Every corner of this bespoke dwelling is adorned with custom-made chandeliers, exquisite light fixtures, ornate French door handles, luxurious curtains and solid kitchen cabinets with French styling."
A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The two-storey home is located at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 64 days.
4 - $7.9M Estate in Aspen Woods
A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 9,578-square-foot estate sits on a 0.8 acre lot, and is, according to the listing, the largest and only gated property in Aspen Heights.
Entering the estate you'll see a Swarovski crystal chandelier amid a foyer flanked by sweeping cantilevered stairwells leading to the grand parlour.
"This home redefines luxury living," says the listing.
A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (sothebysrealty.com)Highlights include a fitness room, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, wine wall, home theatre, sports lounge and a games room with full bar.
There are also spa facilities including a lounge, dry sauna, steam room, soaker tub and massage room.
A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Built in 2010, this estate is located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 161 days.
5 - $7.25M Eagle Ridge bungalow
A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)This gated home in Eagle Ridge sits on a sprawling double lot.
Built in 1971, the home has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, plus seven bathrooms.
"Once you step inside past the hand-chiselled walnut doors, you are greeted by a grand foyer that sets the tone for the splendor that awaits," states the listing.
"The main rooms are nothing short of magnificent, boasting expansive dimensions and exquisite finishes."
A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The home may be of interest to culinary enthusiasts due to its walk-in cooler, gas cooktop, double ovens and commercial-grade appliances.
"Whether you're hosting a grand gala or preparing an intimate meal for loved ones, this culinary haven is sure to impress."
A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The bungalow is located at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 401 days.
- With files from The Canadian Press
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada unexpectedly sheds 2,800 jobs in July; jobless rate stays at 6.4%
Canada's economy unexpectedly shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at 30-month high of 6.4%, data showed on Friday.
DEVELOPING Heavy rain coming to Eastern Canada as remnants of tropical storm Debby move in
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 100 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
'What am I supposed to do with these CD-ROMs?': The benefits and challenges of implementing electronic medical records in Canada
Across the country, health-care providers are still reliant on fax machines and other dated tech to share vital medical information. Digital tools could help reduce the burden on Canada’s healthcare system (and the doctors themselves), but implementing this technology comes with its own challenges.
Egyptian Olympic wrestler arrested in Paris on sexual assault charges, prosecutors say
An Egyptian Olympic wrestler was arrested in Paris on sexual assault charges, French prosecutors said Friday.
Dead woman found entangled in baggage machinery at Chicago airport
Firefighters found a dead woman entangled in machinery Thursday in a non-public baggage-processing area at O'Hare International Airport.
Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach's granddaughter
An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Harry and Meghan's brief Vancouver visit cost $44K in police overtime
Vancouver police logged more than $44,000 on overtime during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brief February visit to British Columbia.
3rd teenager in custody over foiled plot targeting Taylor Swift shows in Vienna
A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a foiled attack on now-cancelled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria's interior minister said Friday.
Israeli troops launch a new assault into Gaza's Khan Younis as mediators push for ceasefire talks
Israeli troops launched a new assault Friday into the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, targeting Hamas fighters who the military claims still operate there despite repeated offensives, as American, Qatari and Egyptian mediators renewed their push for Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire deal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'He ghosted me': Hot tub owners claim repairman took thousands in deposits
Edmonton hot tub owners are issuing a warning to others after they say they were taken advantage of by a repairman.
-
'It's worth the trip': Breaking Bad star vacationed in Jasper before wildfires
Right before wildfires spread throughout Jasper National Park, a well-known actor was vacationing in Alberta's rockies.
-
Impairment a factor in single-vehicle crash that sent 2 to hospital: police
Police say impairment was a factor in a crash that sent two people to hospital on Thursday morning.
Lethbridge
-
Spike in demand for post-secondary residences amid rent increases
The latest rent report from Rentals.ca shows new listings for a one-bedroom in Lethbridge now average $1,402 a month, up 19.5 per cent from this time last year.
-
'A long time coming': MPE Link Pathway Phase 1, connecting Lethbridge to Coaldale, opens
The first phase of the MPE Link Pathway from the Birds of Prey Centre to Henderson Lake has officially opened.
-
Lethbridge International Airshow announces its permanent dissolution
The organizers of the Lethbridge International Airshow announced Thursday that the event is being permanently discontinued.
Vancouver
-
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
-
B.C. officials condemn imam's calls for violence; RCMP investigating
B.C.'s public safety minister and Port Coquitlam's mayor are among those condemning a video circulating on social media in which an imam calls for violence and death against Jews and Christians.
-
Suspect smashed B.C. restaurant window in order to steal live crabs, owner says
A man who allegedly smashed the window of a Victoria restaurant in an attempt to steal live crabs Wednesday was arrested again after police say he later returned to the eatery and set off a smoke bomb.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect smashed B.C. restaurant window in order to steal live crabs, owner says
A man who allegedly smashed the window of a Victoria restaurant in an attempt to steal live crabs Wednesday was arrested again after police say he later returned to the eatery and set off a smoke bomb.
-
Mounties search for man who smashed woman's windshield with axe on Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a man who allegedly used an axe to smash the windshield of a woman's car while she was camping inside the vehicle.
-
Lightning sparks 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region
A "lightning event" sparked 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region this week, according to officials.
Saskatoon
-
Private security is booming in Saskatoon as businesses see crime as a growing threat
A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.
-
Dates set for binding arbitration between teachers and Sask. government
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says the dates have been set for binding arbitration hearings that will end its heated and drawn out contract dispute with the province.
-
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan achieves historic benchmark, produces first kilogram of lithium
Saskatchewan has produced its first kilogram of lithium. An essential mineral for battery production, the historic occasion was marked at a test facility in Emerald Park.
-
'Exciting but nerve racking': Farmers ready for harvest season amid yield concerns
Crops are continuing to advance due to increased temperatures and lack of moisture during the past week, according to both producers and the province.
-
Employees of Regina tank and trailer manufacturer walk off the job
Employees of a tank and trailer equipment manufacturer with a presence in Regina have officially walked off the job — following a deadlock in negotiations.
Toronto
-
Man shot near Woodbine Beach dies in hospital: police
A man shot near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
-
Flash floods possible in Toronto today as heavy rainfall arrives: Environment Canada
Toronto is in for some wet weather Friday with as much as 30 millimetres of rain expected to fall in the city today.
-
Police investigate two deaths at Hamilton apartment
Hamilton police are investigating after two people were found dead in an apartment on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Montreal could get almost a month's worth of rain on Friday: Environment Canada
Less than a month after Hurricane Beryl brought record-breaking rain to Montreal, the city is expected to get another major downpour at the end of the week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Dorval resident warns of sophisticated bank scam after almost falling victim
Dorval resident Ryan Dargis says he recently experienced a scary brush with cybercrime, narrowly avoiding a bank account takeover. He's one of several individuals who say they've been targeted by similar scams.
-
Teen injured after Montreal North shooting
A 16-year-old is in hospital after a shooting in the borough of Montreal North.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings, special weather statements issued in N.B. as storm Debby heads to eastern Canada
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements in parts of New Brunswick Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Debby head towards eastern Canada.
-
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight across the Maritimes.
-
Patient defends Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations
A patient of a Cape Breton doctor who is facing allegations of poor patient care has stepped forward with her good experience with the doctor.
Winnipeg
-
'Her death was a wakeup call': 10th anniversary of Tina Fontaine’s death to be marked
This weekend marks the 10th anniversary since the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.
-
Manitoba Hydro employee dies while working in the Interlake
A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.
-
Manitoba teachers getting raise in new collective agreement
Increased wages, better protections and improved working conditions are all part of the first-ever collective agreement with public teachers in anglophone school divisions throughout Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING Rainfall warning continues in Ottawa, eastern Ontario, up to 100 mm of rain expected Friday
A rainfall warning bringing 50 to 100 millimetres of rain continues to be in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario this Friday, as the remnants of Debby arrive.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 9-11
Night four of Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy, the Ottawa Titans in action, puppets take over Almonte and fair season kicks off. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
-
'It's devastating': Ottawa mom and daughter's dream trip to see Taylor Swift ruined by terror plot
An Ottawa mom and daughter are devastated after superstar Taylor Swift was forced to cancel her shows in Austria because of a foiled terrorist plot, spoiling what was supposed to be a dream trip.
Northern Ontario
-
3rd teenager in custody over foiled plot targeting Taylor Swift shows in Vienna
A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a foiled attack on now-cancelled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria's interior minister said Friday.
-
Northern Ont. police seize drugs, $200K in cash, three people charged
Three older suspects have been charged with drug trafficking following raids on two residences in Hearst, Ont., earlier this week.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 11 near Callander
Highway 11 is closed Friday morning near Callander following a collision.
Barrie
-
'Don't be pooping on the beach': Ont. Premier responds to Wasaga Beach controversy
Premier Doug Ford says anyone visiting one of Ontario's busiest summer destinations shouldn't be "pooping on the beach."
-
Essa Road ramp closure blues from August 12 to 23
Essa Road ramps at Highway 400 will alternately be closed Aug. 12 to 23.
-
Dozens attend Orillia's Trans Parade
Orillia's Trans Parade brought out dozens of people to march in the streets.
Kitchener
-
Developer plans to build 500 rental units at Huether Hotel and surrounding businesses
Big change is coming to the Huether Hotel in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
-
Driver seriously injured in Guelph/Eramosa crash
A Listowel man was airlifted to a trauma centre Thursday after his sedan went off the road north of Guelph.
London
-
Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
-
Tired of climbing property taxes? So are these city councillors
Two city councillors say London should dip into reserve funds to offset future property tax increases.
-
Record planning approvals not triggering enough new construction to address London’s housing crisis
Almost ten times as many new housing units have been approved by city council this year compared to the number that have actually started construction.
Windsor
-
Gordie Howe bridge construction crews unearth historic streetcar rails and ties in Windsor
Construction crews in Sandwich Town have unearthed rails and ties believed to date back to the first ever Canadian electric streetcar system.
-
Former Dresden resident discovers diary outlining tragic death of six workers in 1957
Eric Philpott’s father Keith was working at the site of one of the worst workplace fatalities in Ontario’s history. He’s now embarked on an ambitious plan to discover the truth and document the pain of the victims’ families.
-
Police looking to identify indecent act suspect
The Windsor police are looking to identify a suspect in an indecent act investigation.