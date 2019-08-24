Thousands are expected to attend the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jam’at convention west of the city, an event that highlights interfaith collaboration.

Seven Chiefs Sportsplex, in Priddis, Alta., will welcome thousands of people this weekend to listen to presentations, pray for world peace and take part in workshops.

The conference is also partnering with the Tsuut’ina Nation.

This year’s focus will highlight the importance of working together to restore communities.

The event is the largest annual Muslim convention in Western Canada.