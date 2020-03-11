CALGARY -- The head of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) acknowledges a larger outbreak of COVID-19 in the city isn’t a matter of if it will happen, it’s a matter of when.

"There’s no stopping this train," CEMA chief Tom Sampson said Wednesday to city councillors.

"We just want to treat and contain as best as possible."

Alberta Health is the lead when it comes to the health response and recovery from COVID-19. Sampson said CEMA is focusing on mitigating the risk to the city and the preparedness for city employees.

The goal is to "flatten the curve," he said, to avoid a significant spread of the outbreak, meaning he wants to avoid a rapid spike in the number of cases in Calgary.

"By delaying it, we get more of a chance to get out of the current influenza season," Sampson said.

He repeated the basic advice from health professionals when trying to contain the spread of coronavirus, including covering your mouth when you cough, washing your hands and staying home from work and school if you’re feeling unwell.

CEMA launched its infectious disease management plan as a precaution weeks ago, Sampson said.

CEMA Chief Tom Sampson addressed city council Wednesday on the city's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now that there are at least eight cases of COVID-19 in Calgary, CEMA’s plan is at what’s called the "elevated watch" phase to develop health and safety policies, and plan communications. The next step is responding to a potential outbreak among city staff and working to contain the virus and maintain city services.

The city has already cancelled its annual Safety Expo due to concerns about the virus and when asked about future large events, Sampson said there’s no doubt "we are going to have to cancel events," though he wouldn’t elaborate on which ones specifically are being considered. Sampson said the city will follow advice from Alberta Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada on whether or not to cancel or postpone future events.

Sampson said CEMA officials are meeting with the Calgary Stampede Wednesday afternoon.

After a short presentation, Sampson was joined by two health professionals behind closed doors to answer specific questions from councillors.