Two Calgarians are collaborating to create an affordable kitchen space for others to grow their culinary businesses.

It’s an idea that was thought up by a father and son team. One is a Master Chef and the other is an entrepreneur.

Herbert and Andrew Obrecht know rising rental rates, steep property fees and high employer costs are challenging for local chefs.

That’s why they’ve come up with an affordable kitchen space called 'Culinary Coworking.'

Herbert Obrecht is a Master Chef and has over 40 years' experience in all aspects of the culinary field including catering handcrafted meals for Olympic athletes, celebrities, and royalty across the world and he is excited to open Culinary Coworking to local chefs.

He’s outfitted the 3,920 square foot (364 m²) kitchen space with all the necessities for commercial food preparation including; dry and cold storage, food preparation tools and high volume appliances.

Andrew Obrecht has experience in growing businesses from the ground up and is the co-founder of 'YYC/YEG Cycle.'

In a press release Andrew said…

“No one succeeds on their own. We created this space as a platform to support the culinary industry’s traditionally strong and supportive community, blending all types of disciplines to help the industry succeed together to create a stronger culinary impact on Calgary’s economic growth”.

The facility is based on membership and hourly rates vary depending on the needs of the client.

You can find out more at www.culinarycoworking.com.