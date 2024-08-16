CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary’s first victim assistance police dog passes away

    Hawk, a retired Calgary police dog, has died. (Calgary Police Service handout) Hawk, a retired Calgary police dog, has died. (Calgary Police Service handout)
    Hawk, Calgary’s first-ever victim assistance dog – and the first assistance dog in Canada – has passed away.

    The Calgary Police Service announced Hawk's death on Friday in a social media post.

    Hawk was a Pacific Assistance Dog who joined the Calgary Police Service’s victim assistance and support team (VAST) in 2013 and retired in 2021.

    Calgary police say he was the first dog in Canada to provide support to a victim in court during a trial.

    "Through his work with the service, Hawk touched the lives of countless Calgarians with his unwavering compassion and unshakeable dedication to serving others," CPS said.

    "May your spirit soar free, knowing that you made a difference in peoples’ lives."

    CPS K9 trauma dogs provide comfort and support to victims of all ages, including high-risk youth who have witnessed or experienced traumatic incidents.

