Calgary’s French-speaking communities celebrate at Franco Festival in Olympic Plaza

    A festival that partied in more than one official language took place this weekend in Olympic Plaza, when Franco Festival took place.

    The event, which took place Friday and Saturday, featured a wide array of multicultural communities, showcasing each through performance, artwork, and cuisine, said Franco Festival community liaison Marie Anich.

    “We have ethnocultural cuisines, we have ethnicity catering offering various foods, we have African cuisine, very tasty puff puff, and we have crepes, by Marie,” said Anich. “All francophones from all over the city should be here to celebrate (the) diversity (of Calgary’s French-speaking communities).”

    Anich said the event was important because it shone a light on francophone communities that don’t get a lot of time in the spotlight.

    “It’s an important event because it brings together people from various communities hidden by mainstream society & that is the only way for them to demonstrate their culture, demonstrate traditions and customs, in 1 place & offer to the larger public.”

    One of the vendors, Koffi Helen, who is originally from the Ivory Coast, said she agreed with Anich.

    “I’m enjoying the festival,” Helen said. “We thank them for giving us the chance to sell our stuff from Ivory Coast.

    “Also, I enjoy the stage with the people (performing) and discovering new things (about Calgary’s francophone communities).”

    The festival wrapped on Saturday night.

    With files from Tyler Barrow

