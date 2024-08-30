Calgary's water use sees fractional drop once again

A day after city officials reminded residents about the penalties for breaking Calgary's water restrictions, data shows there was another minimal drop in water use.

The city says Calgarians used 487 million litres of treated water on Thursday.

That's a drop of seven million litres, but 37 million litres above the intended target to maintain Calgary's supplies of potable water.

During a Thursday afternoon update, the city's general manager of infrastructure services Michael Thompson said the city already received 148 calls about outdoor water use.

He said the city is paying attention to those complaints and will be taking steps to prevent further rule breaking.

"We have education teams out in communities talking to Calgarians to help them understand the steps they need to take to save water," he said.

"We have also increased our presence in the communities to support our bylaw officers by monitoring compliance to the Stage 4 outdoor restrictions."

The fine for breaking Calgary's water restrictions is $3,000, Thompson said, and all homes and businesses found to be in violation of the rules will be documented for follow up and possible enforcement action.

"Please go and check your automatic sprinkler systems and make sure they're turned off."

The city is scheduled to release more details about the water repairs at 2 p.m. MT.