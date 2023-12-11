Calgary sidewalks and parking lots to remain icy as freeze-thaw cycle continues this week

Calgary started Monday with a temperature of 0 C, which is considered warm for an overnight low in December, however, given that 0 C will be the warmest temperature of the day, it actually represents a reverse diurnal trend.

Tuesday will bring a more normal day with a high of 2 C and Wednesday will usher in a high of 8 C, before another swing on Thursday.

After mixed precipitation last week, these inconsistent patterns are creating some very icy conditions.

Parking lots, sidewalks and pathways are falling victim to the classic southern Alberta freeze-thaw cycle, showing icy patches or puddles depending on the weather conditions.

A low pressure system will bring spotty snow into northern Alberta Monday with strong winds after the precipitation.

Calgary's 5 day weather forecast for Dec. 11 to 15, 2023. Calgary should stay mostly dry throughout the beginning of the week, but snow is possible again by Thursday.

Overnight temperatures will stay mostly above seasonal this week considering the average overnight low is -13 C.