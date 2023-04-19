Calgary sisters earn Duke of Edinburgh's International Award

Aife and Aine MacLean went on a three-year journey to complete all the tasks to qualify for the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award - and it worked.

On April 27, they're heading to Vancouver to receive the award in person from Prince Edward, who was created Duke of Edinburgh in March, 2023. The title was held by his late father who established the award 60 years ago.

"We just got an email saying the protocols and how we have to address people," said Andrea Lloyd, the girl's mother. "The Lieutenant Governor of BC will be there and Prince Edward and so they've given us very specific protocols on how we address them."

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Aife. "My Auntie Jan is thrilled, she lives in England and she's like, 'you get to meet a member of the royal family', she's very jealous."

The 18-year-old twins are in grade 12 at William Aberhart High School. In a three-year span they had to volunteer, develop a skill, be physically active and go on an adventurous journey.

ADVENTUROUS JOURNEYS

The award's web site says "the award empowers young people to learn and grow through non-formal education, all while working towards a globally-recognized accreditation."

Aine says some of the tasks were easier to complete than others and the sisters were challenged by the Alberta wilderness.

"The adventurous journey is basically you go out of your comfort zone and do something," she said. "For me and my sister, we did quinzhee building and then backpacking."

Quinzhee building happens in the winter by packing down a pile of snow and then digging out a shelter that the girls had to build and then sleep in.

"It's minus 30 out and you know our hands are freezing," said Aife. "We had to keep shoveling out our quinzhee but it was warm to sleep in so that was good."

Lloyd supported her daughter's quest for the award but the native from Ireland was worried about them having to learning to fend for themselves.

"For me the bigger issue was as a mum, knowing that they were going to be safe," said Lloyd. "Going out in minus 30 temperatures at 14 to build a quinzhee and sleeping it, when you grow up in the British Isles, you don't get snow like this, it's not cold like this so this was very stressful for me."

The sisters finished their last task in October 2022 to qualify for the gold level award. They say they've learned a lot about themselves along with their determination and perseverance.

"I think so, yeah because you have to work hard and be determined to finish," said Aine. "That's useful for your school, especially when you don't feel like doing it."

Aife says the award is a good addition to her resume.

"Well, it does look good because it shows the people looking at it that you have goals and you can achieve those goals and you've done the work so you have the means of completing it," she said.

Lloyd points out that not everyone who undertakes the challenges for the award actually completes them. She says Prince Edward did received the gold award, but his sister Princess Anne started but didn't finish.

"Both of the girls got accepted into U of C next year," said Lloyd. "I see them taking the skill set and applying it in their studies and everything else so for us this has been wonderful."

