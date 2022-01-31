Calgary snowboarder Liam Gill last-minute addition to Canadian team in Beijing

A Calgary snowboarder is Beijing-bound.

Eighteen-year-old Liam Gill got a last-minute call to replace Derek Livingston in the Snowboard Halfpipe event, after Livingston was injured in a training run.

Gill will be the second-youngest member of the Canuck snowboarding team, in addition to being the only Indigenous athlete on the team.

🎧 Podcast interview with NextGen Slopestyle and Halfpipe Team rider Liam Gill in this episode of “Fear of a Flat Planet” with Liam Brearley presented by Toyota.



TUNE IN ➡️ https://t.co/fHcA2LGQOO pic.twitter.com/ULl9iZfyql — Canada Snwbrd Team (@CanadaSnowboard) September 1, 2021

He was an alternate before getting the call just days before the team departed for Beijing.

Gill isn't the only Calgarian on the snowboarding team, either. He'll be joined by former CTV Athlete of the Week Brooke D'Hondt and Ft. McMurray's Brooke Voigt.