Calgary snowboarder Liam Gill last-minute addition to Canadian team in Beijing
Calgary's Liam Gill is a last minute addition to the Canadian snowboarding team in Beijing, where he'll join fellow Calgarian Brooke D'Hondt
A Calgary snowboarder is Beijing-bound.
Eighteen-year-old Liam Gill got a last-minute call to replace Derek Livingston in the Snowboard Halfpipe event, after Livingston was injured in a training run.
Gill will be the second-youngest member of the Canuck snowboarding team, in addition to being the only Indigenous athlete on the team.
He was an alternate before getting the call just days before the team departed for Beijing.
Gill isn't the only Calgarian on the snowboarding team, either. He'll be joined by former CTV Athlete of the Week Brooke D'Hondt and Ft. McMurray's Brooke Voigt.