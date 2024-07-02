Rain likely Tuesday/Wednesday; Calgary Stampede brings highs in the mid to high 20s

Instability remains in Alberta to kick off this shorter work week.

Showers are likely through much of the province Tuesday including scattered, non-severe thunderstorms.

Portions of northern Alberta might end up with larger storms and severe-sized hail, but if those pulse storms do occur - they will be brief.

In southern Alberta, including Calgary, the threat of precipitation will increase throughout the day Tuesday and nocturnal storms are quite likely.

By Thursday a more consistent weather pattern is expected to set-up, including more sunshine, and Friday will kick-off a run of daytime highs in the mid-to-high 20s.

The forecast for the parade is looking good. Showers are possible later on Friday, but rain is likely to hold off for the morning.