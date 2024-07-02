CALGARY
    Rain likely Tuesday/Wednesday; Calgary Stampede brings highs in the mid to high 20s

    Rain likely Tuesday/Wednesday
    Instability remains in Alberta to kick off this shorter work week.

    Showers are likely through much of the province Tuesday including scattered, non-severe thunderstorms.

    Portions of northern Alberta might end up with larger storms and severe-sized hail, but if those pulse storms do occur - they will be brief.

    In southern Alberta, including Calgary, the threat of precipitation will increase throughout the day Tuesday and nocturnal storms are quite likely.

    By Thursday a more consistent weather pattern is expected to set-up, including more sunshine, and Friday will kick-off a run of daytime highs in the mid-to-high 20s.

    The forecast for the parade is looking good. Showers are possible later on Friday, but rain is likely to hold off for the morning.

