Rain likely Tuesday/Wednesday; Calgary Stampede brings highs in the mid to high 20s
Instability remains in Alberta to kick off this shorter work week.
Showers are likely through much of the province Tuesday including scattered, non-severe thunderstorms.
Portions of northern Alberta might end up with larger storms and severe-sized hail, but if those pulse storms do occur - they will be brief.
In southern Alberta, including Calgary, the threat of precipitation will increase throughout the day Tuesday and nocturnal storms are quite likely.
By Thursday a more consistent weather pattern is expected to set-up, including more sunshine, and Friday will kick-off a run of daytime highs in the mid-to-high 20s.
The forecast for the parade is looking good. Showers are possible later on Friday, but rain is likely to hold off for the morning.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING At least 60 are dead and scores are injured after a stampede at a religious event in northern India
At least 60 people were dead and scores were injured after a stampede at a religious gathering of thousands of people in northern India, officials said Tuesday.
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
What a family lawyer says you should know before getting married
Barry Nussbaum, a Toronto-based family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, offers advice about the details you don't want to overlook before getting married.
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters after devastating the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least two people.
This 12-year-old memorized the periodic table at age two. He's heading to NYU after finishing high school in just two years
Recent high school graduate Suborno Isaac Bari, 12, plans to start studying math and physics at New York University in the fall, but he’s already got his ambitious sights set on beginning a doctoral program.
OnlyFans vows it's a safe space. Predators exploit kids there
When a Florida teen went missing, her parents searched her phone, desperate for clues. What they found shocked them. For months, she’d sent nude photos and videos of herself to a man they now feared had abducted her.
'We thought we were going to die': Thirty injured as 'strong turbulence' forces Air Europa plane to land in Brazil
Thirty passengers were injured after a flight from Madrid to Uruguay was hit by "strong turbulence" and had to make an emergency landing in Brazil, Spanish airline Air Europa said on Monday.
Scientists wary of bird flu pandemic 'unfolding in slow motion'
Scientists tracking the spread of bird flu are increasingly concerned that gaps in surveillance may keep them several steps behind a new pandemic, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen leading disease experts.
Five years after historic tobacco ruling, 'nothing has changed'
Five years after a historic ruling against three major tobacco companies, no one has seen even a fraction of the money they're entitled to – and recent court filings suggest hundreds have died in the interim.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Man dead after falling from equipment during Canada Day parade in northern Alberta: RCMP
Canada Day celebrations led to tragedy in a small northern Alberta community, RCMP said.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: July starts warm, with heat looming in long-range
Temperatures should top out in the low to mid 20s in Edmonton over the next few days.
-
'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet
WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics.
Lethbridge
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Vancouver
-
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in New Westminster, B.C.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital Monday evening after they were struck by a vehicle in New Westminster, B.C.
-
Small wildfire 'being held' near Spences Bridge, B.C. firefighters say
Crews are responding to a small wildfire discovered south of Spences Bridge, B.C., on Canada Day.
Vancouver Island
-
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
-
Several WestJet flights still cancelled at Vancouver airport after strike ends
The tentative agreement that ended a days-long strike involving WestJet’s airline mechanics was not reached in time to avoid more travel woes at the Vancouver airport Monday.
-
Brawl erupts at Rick Ross show in Vancouver during Drake diss track
Violence broke out following Rick Ross’s performance at a Vancouver music festival Sunday, with the influential rapper reportedly being attacked during the melee.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. men who died saving two family members from icy lake recognized with Carnegie Medal
Two Saskatchewan men who dove into icy waters in a bid to save two young girls and a woman who fell through the ice of a frozen lake are being honoured posthumously.
-
Alberta RCMP officer fires pistol in Lloydminster campground after suspect tries to steal occupied RV
Alberta RCMP says one of its officers in the Lloydminster detachment fired his weapon in a public campground after a suspect stole an occupied RV and drove it towards him.
-
Saskatoon crews tackle garage fire on Canada Day
A garage fire in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood filled the street with thick, acrid smoke on Monday morning as emergency crews arrived on scene.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw among three communities to benefit from $11.2 billion RCAF training initiative
15 Wing Moose Jaw’s long standing legacy of flight training will continue into the next quarter century, as the base is among three locations chosen for an $11.2 billion initiative for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).
-
University of Regina senior education program receives help from book sale
Seniors will again have a full selection of classes to take this fall at the University of Regina. A group of volunteers have taken over the Lifelong Learning Program after the university discontinued funding last year.
-
WestJet mechanics strike ends, travellers in Sask. still experiencing disruptions
Following a tumultuous 48 hours for those relying on air travel over the Canada Day weekend, WestJet is now steadily restoring flights across the country.
Toronto
-
TTC lacked proper measures to prevent 2021 cyberattack despite internal warning years earlier: reports
A report by the provincial privacy watchdog has found that Toronto’s public transit system was not prepared for the cyberattack that knocked down some of its communication systems and compromised the private information of more than 25,000 employees in 2021 -- despite an internal warning from the commission's security department issued years prior.
-
Here's how the three-day WestJet strike is impacting flights at Toronto Pearson Airport
WestJet flights have been cancelled at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday in the wake of a mechanics strike over the weekend.
-
Muggy weather on tap for Toronto this week
Muggy conditions are expected to return to Toronto this week.
Montreal
-
Man targets Montreal-area homes in alleged driveway sealing scam, police say
A 42-year-old man is behind bars after police allege he defrauded multiple homeowners on Montreal's South Shore by offering driveway sealing services and other home repairs.
-
Vehicle set on fire in Montreal's west end
Montreal police are investigating after a vehicle was engulfed in flames in the west end Saint-Laurent borough.
-
Woman faces charge of trying to smuggle turtles across Vermont lake to Canada by kayak
Border Patrol agents says a woman from China has been arrested at a Vermont lake bordering Quebec for trying to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles, a protected species, into Canada by kayak.
Atlantic
-
Boil water notice in effect for parts of Halifax, surrounding area
Halifax Water is warning residents there is a possibility of unsafe drinking water in areas within the Halifax Regional Municipality, and are advising its residents to boil all water for consumption and use for at least one minute.
-
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Moncton
One person had died after being struck by a train in downtown Moncton, according to RCMP.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier polling high after nine months, but experts say challenges lie ahead
Nine months after being elected, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew continues to enjoy a honeymoon with voters.
-
Here's how much rain fell in Manitoba on Canada Day
It was a rainy Canada Day for many Manitobans, with a number of communities receiving upwards of 30 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.
-
Some Canada Day celebrations rained out in Winnipeg
A rainy Canada Day is dampening some celebrations around Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
Two men shot in overnight ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa Paramedics say one man was taken to hospital in critical condition and another suffered serious injuries after an overnight shooting in the ByWard Market.
-
Ottawa celebrated Canada Day 2024: 'You get to just love the country that you live in'
Residents in Ottawa celebrated big this year as the capital did not fall short on celebrations.
-
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
Several events across the city will be hosting fireworks displays as part of their celebrations next Monday, while residents are allowed to host private fireworks displays on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake homeowners to get their day in court this week
A group of Elliot Lake seniors and homeowners who have been fighting the Canadian government and by extension the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the last three years over the radioactive backfill used under their homes will be getting their day in court on Wednesday.
-
Crash closes Hwy. 69 in Estaire
Highway 69 is closed Tuesday morning in both directions following a collision.
-
Dutch researcher looking to link up with families of Indigenous heroes
A researcher from the Netherlands is looking to identify the families of a couple of dozen Indigenous heroes who gave their lives while fighting for freedom in World War II. It’s all part of a larger remembrance project she’s working on.
Barrie
-
Man arrested on arson charges after Simcoe Hotel fire
A man of-no-fixed-address was arrested shortly after the dumpster fire behind the Simcoe Hotel Monday.
-
Affordable housing opens this fall in Bradford West Gwillimbury
The County of Simcoe is building affordable units to rent this fall.
-
Man busted after break-and-enter spree
OPP thank the public for information that helped them nab a man on a break-and-enter spree.
Kitchener
-
Victoria Park shut down Canada Day due to reports of fireworks being shot at people
Waterloo regional police had to shut down Kitchener's Victoria Park on Canada Day for a familiar reason.
-
Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
-
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
London
-
Driver clocked going 148 km/h in Huron Kinloss
A driver in Huron Kinloss had a fast and furious long weekend.
-
Aylmer Police investigate theft of a pride flag
Early on Friday morning, police in Aylmer were called to a residence on Beech Street regarding a reported theft. Late on Thursday, two men were spotted in the area ripping down a pride flag.
-
Children’s railway house in Strathroy, Ont. destroyed in crash involving teenager
A children’s miniature railroad in Strathroy, Ont. will be closed until further notice after a driver crashed into the side of a storage building.
Windsor
-
Cyclist dies after crash on Lauzon Road
Windsor police say a cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in east Windsor.
-
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives sought after Erie Street shots fired
Windsor police are asking for the public’s assistance locating one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives after gunshots were fired on Erie Street.
-
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.