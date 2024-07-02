Sentencing expected for teen driver in fatal Springbank crash

The driver of a vehicle in a crash that killed her younger sister and friend in 2021 is expected to be sentenced in an Alberta courtroom on Tuesday.

The teenage girl, who cannot be named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two counts of dangerous driving causing death last December.

According to court documents, she was 17 years old when she was speeding well over the posted speed limit on Range Road 32 in Springbank, Alta., on July 15, 2021.

The BMW reached 190 km/h when the driver lost control and crashed into a fence.

Two passengers who were not wearing seatbelts were ejected from the vehicle and killed while a third girl suffered serious injuries and needed to be airlifted to hospital.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act protects the identities of both young victims as well as young people accused and convicted of crimes.