Man hit and killed by bus in Forest Lawn

Emergency crews say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus in Forest Lawn on Tuesday.

Police say someone was crossing the road at the intersection of 44 Street and 17 Avenue S.E. at about 12:20 a.m. when they were hit.

Officials say the bus was westbound on 17 Avenue, crossing 44 Street on a green light and the pedestrian was crossing 17 Avenue diagonally to the northwest corner of the intersection.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was closed down for several hours for the investigation, but reopened at about 5 a.m.

Anyone who may have information about the collision is asked to contact the Calgary Police Traffic Unit directly on 403 428 4000, via the non-emergency line 403 266 1234, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips