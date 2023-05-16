Calgary Stampede unveils 2023 Big Four Roadhouse concert lineup

Officials have revealed the bands and performers set to grace the stage at The Big Four Roadhouse during the 2023 Calgary Stampede.

The lineup for 2023 includes:

Dwayne Gretzky – Thursday, July 6;

DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O’Neal – Friday, July 7;

Cheat Codes – Saturday, July 8;

Nicky Genesis – Saturday, July 8;

Lord Huron – Sunday, July 9;

Begonia – Sunday, July 9;

Donovan Woods – Sunday, July 9;

St. Paul & The Broken Bones – Sunday, July 9;

Wild Rivers – Sunday, July 9;

Big Boi – Monday, July 10;

Lil Yachty – Tuesday, July 11;

Murda Beatz – Wednesday, July 12;

Ferg – Wednesday, July 12;

X Ambassadors – Thursday, July 13;

DJ Pauly D – Friday, July 14;

Koffee – Saturday, July 15; and

Cypress Hill – Sunday, July 16.

All concerts at The Big Four Roadhouse are free with admission to the Calgary Stampede, with the exception of July 9, when Lord Huron headlines a five-band bill.

Tickets for that date are available online at the Calgary Stampede's website.

The indoor venue features food, drinks and games including dueling mechanical bulls.

"This year’s music lineup is massive, complemented by a social atmosphere that will have guests coming back day-after-day and night-after-night," said Kyle Russell, director of Stampede programming at the Calgary Stampede.