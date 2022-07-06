Calgary stays warm, storm risk persists

Yesterday's storms are something of a prelude for more inclement weather today. By the late afternoon, we could watch storms press by and, though many of these will be non-severe, there is plenty of runway for activity to mature further off the foothills. Most of today's inclement weather rolls south of Calgary, developing along the Highway 22 corridor and keeping an eastward trajectory.

Otherwise, Calgary looks at a similar start from Tuesday; sunny weather to kick the day off, with building cloud and then, that afternoon storm risk.

Tomorrow, too, is shaping to be a stormy one. Widespread thundershower development is already making the rounds, with a wind-up between mid-and-late afternoon. Severe potential will carry forward, with Calgary looking at moderate-to-high instability.

Friday maintains the course – warm, dry conditions will be an excellent lead-in for the Stampede Parade. I'm keeping an eye on Saturday, now – while we're in great standing for stability now, there are signs of uneven footing… it's sunny for now, but that may change to thundershower potential for Saturday afternoon as we close in.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, chance of late-afternoon thundershowers

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: some cloud, shower risk, low 13 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, chance of late-afternoon thundershowers

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 12 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Our weather pic of the day was sent by Tracy of a fogbow; it's also known as a white rainbow!

Viewer Tracy's photo of a fogbow.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six!