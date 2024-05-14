Calgary Surge hoping for bigger and better in Year 2

The Surge came close to winning it all in their first year in Calgary.

They went all the way to the final in the CEBL before finally bowing out to the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

Rugzy Miller-Moore was on the team and remembers it well.

He says that should provide the team a lot of motivation heading into their second season.

"Definitely, motivate to get there and win the championship," Miller-Moore said.

"I try to preach to the guys to take it one game at a time to get there. Usually, in Basketball, when you look too far ahead is when you're unsuccessful."

New faces

A lot is new about the Surge this season, including some players, like point guard Corey Davis from Ruston, La.

Davis was playing with Vanoli Cremona of the Lega Basket Series A in Milan, Italy, and says he hopes to lift the Surge over the top.

"100 per cent, that's the plan," the 26-year-old said.

"We know what they accomplished last year and that's something that will drive us to do better. ... Those guys accomplished a lot, so the only goal right now is to win the championship."

Finish the job

Forward Justin Lewis is another of the new players.

He played last season with the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G-League.

The big forward from Baltimore, Md., says winning is what it's all about.

"That's how I thought of it," the 22-year-old said.

"Just hearing that these guys made the finals was just like, 'OK, now I've got myself into something and I want to finish that job and show them what I'm about.'"

New coach

The Surge will have a new name behind the bench this season.

Tyrell Vernon takes over from Nelson Terroba, who stepped down in the summer to go back to Texas to coach.

Vernon was on the coaching staff with the Shooting Stars last season.

He's excited for his first head coaching job in the CEBL and says he wants the Surge to play a fast-paced game.

"We're going to fly around," Vernon said.

"We're going to get up and down and I'm hoping it's more of a fast pace on the offensive and very structured and militant on the defensive end. That's how we kind of look at it."

Playing in the Dome

The Surge opened up training camp this week and will play their first game May 21 against their provincial rivals, the Edmonton Stingers, at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It's the first time the Surge have ever played in the Dome and president Jason Ribeiro says he's hoping his team will put on a show.

"I just think it's been a really good rallying cry in the off-season to bring everyone together with a clear focus," he said.

"The Surge are going to the Dome and that's a big opportunity to re-introduce ourselves, the brand and what our values are to the entire community and we're looking forward to it."

The Surge will also play at WinSport on Wednesday, welcoming thousands of Calgary Board of Education students to catch some inter-squad competition.

"The Calgary Surge is thrilled to host students for the 'Be Well' School Day game, which will emphasize student well-being and create lasting memories for everyone attending this soon-to-be annual event."

Tip-off for that game is at 11 a.m.