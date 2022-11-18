Calgary textile company looking to donate 200 winter coats in December

Rick Rack Textiles is looking for a few warm, gently-used winter coats to help find new homes among people who don't have one.

For the second year in a row, the company is collecting people's unwanted winter jackets in order to redistribute them to different organizations across Calgary.

"Donating a coat is an easy and convenient way to help people in need in Calgary and it makes an immediate and direct impact on our most vulnerable," said Rick Rack owner Veronica Murphy, in a release. "With the increasing cost of living and economic uncertainties, it is our privilege as a small business to find ways to help."

Everyone who donates a coat is eligible to enter to win one of five prizes valued at $200 and up.

"We asked our business neighbors and stockists for donations and they answered our call with flying colours so we made five prize packs, twice as many as last year!" Murphy said. "In addition to our sewing-related prizes, some of our donors include Bono Coffee, Cabin Brewery, Freyja Antiques and Decor, Pretty Sweet Bake Shop, and Marble Slab Creamery - which means that there is something for everyone in the prize packs."

The company hopes to redistribute 200 coats.

“We think of it as a win-win," Murphy said, "because people can make a coat donation knowing that children, women, and men in need will receive a gift of a warm coat. Let’s take care of our community this winter!”

Coats are being accepted at Rick Rack until Nov. 30 Tuesday through Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Rick Rack Textiles is Calgary's largest garment-focused sewing supply store. It's located at 4704 Manhattan Rd. S.E. in the Manchester Business District.