Calgary to have free transit service this Christmas

Calgary Transit is giving users the gift of free rides this Christmas.

Trains will run every 15 minutes throughout the day on Dec. 25, then every 30 minutes after 10 p.m. Service ends around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Bus service will be every 20-45 minutes on Routes 1, 3, 8, 9, 14, 23, 38, 43, 100, 300, 301, 302, Max Orange, Max Yellow, Max Teal and Max Purple. On Demand service is closed in Carrington/Livingston and Springbank Hill.

On Boxing Day, both buses and CTrains will operate on a Sunday level of service.

Service hours for buses changed to winter hours on Dec. 19.

On New Year's Eve, CTrains will run every 15 minutes throughout the day.

Service will run until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

As for buses, routes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 22, 301, 302, and Max Orange, Max Yellow, Max Teal and Max Purple will run every 30-35 minutes until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

For more information on fares, schedules and service changes, you can visit Calgary Transit's website.