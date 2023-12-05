Calgary to hit 15 C Tuesday, winter weather warnings issued throughout parts of B.C.

An atmospheric river – also known as a “Pineapple Express” is feeding warm, steady moisture in to southern British Columbia. which translates into unusually warm weather for southern Alberta.

Temperatures in Calgary, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge will hit mid-double digits Tuesday, followed by a pretty quick decline to seasonal conditions.

Southern Alberta can expect some rain, then mixed precipitation followed by snow on Wednesday and into Thursday depending on the elevation and temperature.

This is part of the weather story for British Columbia on Tuesday.

Location dictates the type of precipitation through the southern interior with snowfall warnings issued west of Calgary, freezing rain warnings along the highways near Kelowna and rainfall warnings in the warm sector of the warm front.

Calgary returns to seasonal temperatures by the end of the week.