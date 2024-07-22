Calgary to see daytime highs 9 to 12 C above seasonal until Wednesday

Heat warnings continue for all of Alberta, most of British Columbia, portions of Saskatchewan, the Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

Daytime highs in Calgary are expected to hit 32 C to 34 C until Wednesday, with overnight lows between 16 C and 17 C.

As expected, this heat has contributed to amplified wildfire activity and widespread air quality advisories have been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Wildfire smoke was noticeable in southern Alberta, but the anchored ridge of high pressure (or 'heat dome') was diverting most of the smoke around that region.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, the Air Quality Health Index in Calgary was 4 (moderate risk).

According to Alberta Wildfire, as of Monday morning there were 167 active wildfires (six of those are "mutual aid" response) and 52 of those fires are considered "out of control."

The wildfire risk is considered to be "extreme" or "very high" across most of the areas under the current heat warning, with all of southern Alberta under an extreme rating.

The western low-pressure system in the northern Pacific is expected to move into southern B.C. and Alberta early in the week, dislodging the high-pressure system that starts in California and extends into the Territories.

As this happens, the likelihood of new wildfires will be high as convection (lightning) and strong wind are likely.

Heat warnings will likely be dropped in northwestern Alberta before the southern portion of the province.

Daytime highs will drop to 27 C on Thursday in Calgary, with relief coming more in the overnight hours as lows return closer to seasonal, offering some much-needed reprieve.