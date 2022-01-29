Calgary Tower to light up green in honour of Quebec City Mosque victims and survivors

Calgary’s Muslim community and thousands of its allies are honouring victims and survivors on this fifth anniversary of a deadly mosque attack in Quebec City.

On Saturday evening, the Calgary Tower and Telus Spark buildings will light up in green to commemorate the National Day of Remembrance and Action Against Islamophobia. A total of 18 monuments across Canada will do the same.

Green represents the colour of the carpets of the Islamic Cultural Centre in the Saite-Foy neighbourhood of Quebec City where a gunman opened fire on Jan. 29, 2017.

Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzeddine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti were killed in the attack shortly after evening prayers had ended at the mosque.

This year, Calgarians are also wearing their own handcrafted pieces of green felt cut into the shape of squares and placed onto their jackets in remembrance of those who died.

A number of vigils will also be organized throughout the city to recognize those who selflessly and courageously put themselves in harm’s way to protect others.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek along with city councillors will be wearing green squares this weekend in honour of the anniversary. Hundreds of other politicians across all levels of government including Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are also taking part.