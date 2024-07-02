Showers continuing in Calgary overnight into Wednesday morning

Overnight showers will continue through to early Wednesday morning until about 6 a.m. Then it will clear out for a bit and the sun will peek through.

By 2 p.m., showers are likely again, and we can’t rule out another late afternoon thunderstorm – but it likely won’t be as severe as the one we saw on Tuesday in Calgary.

Calgary weather day planner for Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (CTV News)

Temperatures will climb each day this week. These next couple of days look unstable, especially late in the day.

On Friday morning for the Stampede Parade, temperatures will be in the teens and it will come with mainly sunny skies.

On Friday afternoon, there is a small chance of showers and thunderstorms, while the weekend looks hot and sunny.

Calgary five-day forecast for July 3-7, 2024. (CTV News)

It was quite a day in Calgary on Tuesday, with lots of water pooling on roads and highways.

Hail is seen covering the ground in Evergreen in southwest Calgary on July 2, 2024. (Courtesy: Cindy Newbergher)

Would it be July without hail? Cindy Newbergher sent this Christmas-looking photo from the Evergreen area in southwest Calgary on Tuesday.