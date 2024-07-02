Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
The Calgary Real Estate Board says June home sales fell 12.8 per cent from last year as 2,738 properties changed hands, driven by declines in lower-priced homes.
Despite the decrease in sales, the board says activity was still 17 per cent higher than long-term trends for the month.
The benchmark price across all home types was $608,000 for June — up 8.5 per cent from a year earlier and roughly 0.4 per cent higher than May.
New listings fell 3.6 per cent year-over-year to 3,798 and there were 3,787 units in inventory, 9.2 per cent higher than last year.
Here are the city's five most expensive already-constructed residential homes for sale as of July 5, 2024, according to Realtor.ca:
1 - $10M Upper Mount Royal mansion
A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) If you're tired of touring cookie-cutter homes that lack character or personality, there's a house for sale in southwest Calgary that may pique your interest.
Built in 2015 by Calgary Calgary architect Jeremy Sturgess, "Montreal House" sits in the community of Lower Mount Royal.
The 4,062-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms in total, three of which are above grade, four bathrooms and an urban courtyard.
A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) Outside the steel-frame home, 18 cantilevered beams provide shade from the sun for the west-facing windows.
"The house’s layout maximizes privacy with east-facing bedrooms that greet the morning sun and a screened entry set back from the street," states the listing.
A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) The two-storey home is located at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W.
The home has been listed on Realtor.ca for 11 days.
2 – $9.99M Rosedale mansion
A look at 914 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (rooneycroninvalentine.com)Built just last year, this 6,148-square-foot home sits along Crescent Road N.W., offering a spectacular view of the city.
The home features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three partial bathrooms.
A look at 914 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (rooneycroninvalentine.com)It has an elevator, a putting green and golf simulator, five fireplaces and six built-in televisions, infrared heaters on all the outdoor patios – including the private hot tub balcony – and a double attached garage plus additional parking for five vehicles.
"New home warranty is in place for this spectacular one-of-a-kind Rockwood-built home," says the listing.
A look at 914 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (rooneycroninvalentine.com)The three-storey home is located at 914 Crescent Road N.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 57 days.
3 - $9.75M Pump Hill home
A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 10,600-square-foot-home in Pump Hill is inspired by the Provence region in France and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
The home features six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, five fireplaces and a heated nine-car garage.
A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"An architectural masterpiece, this home harmoniously fuses the finest in French and Italian craftsmanship," says the listing.
"Every corner of this bespoke dwelling is adorned with custom-made chandeliers, exquisite light fixtures, ornate French door handles, luxurious curtains and solid kitchen cabinets with French styling."
A look inside 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The two-storey home is located at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 27 days.
4 - $7.9M Estate in Aspen Woods
A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 9,578-square-foot estate sits on a 0.8 acre lot, and is, according to the listing, the largest and only gated property in Aspen Heights.
Entering the estate you'll see a Swarovski crystal chandelier amid a foyer flanked by sweeping cantilevered stairwells leading to the grand parlour.
A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"This home redefines luxury living," says the listing.
Highlights include a fitness room, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, wine wall, home theatre, sports lounge and a games room with full bar.
There are also spa facilities including a lounge, dry sauna, steam room, soaker tub and massage room.
A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Built in 2010, this estate is located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 123 days.
5 - $7.25M Eagle Ridge bungalow
A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)This gated home in Eagle Ridge sits on a sprawling double lot.
Built in 1971, the home has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, plus seven bathrooms.
"Once you step inside past the hand-chiseled walnut doors, you are greeted by a grand foyer that sets the tone for the splendor that awaits," states the listing.
"The main rooms are nothing short of magnificent, boasting expansive dimensions and exquisite finishes."
A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The home may be of interest to culinary enthusiasts due to its walk-in cooler, gas cooktop, double ovens and commercial-grade appliances.
"Whether you're hosting a grand gala or preparing an intimate meal for loved ones, this culinary haven is sure to impress."
A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The bungalow is located at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 364 days.
- With files from The Canadian Press
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities broke up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers at a course in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend – an incident that was apparently prompted by serious breaches in etiquette.
'He was bigger than life': Former broadcaster Scott Boyd dies at 68
Former Breakfast Television co-host and radio broadcaster Scott Boyd has died at the age of 68.
Judge grants U of T injunction to clear pro-Palestinian encampment from downtown Toronto campus
An Ontario judge has granted the University of Toronto an injunction allowing it to clear out a pro-Palestinian encampment from its downtown Toronto campus
RFK Jr. says he has 'skeletons in my closet' after sexual assault allegation
Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Tuesday he has 'so many skeletons in my closet,' when asked about an allegation in a Vanity Fair article that he sexually assaulted a former family babysitter.
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
Ontario police seize over $1M in cocaine, $300K in cash in major drug bust
Police in Cornwall, Ont. have seized approximately $1.3 million worth of cocaine and $300,000 in cash as part of a major drugs investigation.
Are fewer Canadians having children? We want to hear from you
Are you choosing not to have children? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
NHL free agency shows teams in U.S. states with no income tax have an advantage
It's become difficult to deny the impact of favourable tax situations for teams around the NHL.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
-
City to conduct review on intersection where toddler was killed in marked crosswalk
The City of Edmonton is in the process of conducting a fatality review on an intersection where a toddler was killed last week.
-
Mayor calls on province to start paying property taxes
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says it's time for the province to start paying property taxes to the city again.
Lethbridge
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Vancouver
-
B.C. court grants son's request to sell home he jointly owns with his mother, despite her opposition
A B.C. judge has ordered the sale of a Surrey home despite the objections of the woman who lives there, who owns it jointly with her son.
-
'Notable' heatwave expected in B.C. by next weekend: ECCC
British Columbians should begin bracing for a stretch of hot weather starting late this week, with temperatures expected to climb up to 10 C above seasonal averages, according to a meteorologist with Environment Canada.
-
District of North Van fire crews rescue 4 hikers, 2 mountain bikers in one day
It was a busy Sunday over the long weekend for District of North Vancouver fire crews, who rescued six nature-goers.
Vancouver Island
-
Entangled humpback whale in B.C. 'a really challenging' case, DFO says
Marine mammal rescuers in British Columbia are searching for an entangled humpback whale in the waters off northern Vancouver Island.
-
'Notable' heatwave expected in B.C. by next weekend: ECCC
British Columbians should begin bracing for a stretch of hot weather starting late this week, with temperatures expected to climb up to 10 C above seasonal averages, according to a meteorologist with Environment Canada.
-
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities broke up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers at a course in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend – an incident that was apparently prompted by serious breaches in etiquette.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP seek public help locating escaped prisoner
The Outlook RCMP detachment is seeking the public's assistance in locating 58-year-old Michael Edstrom of Dinsmore, Saskatchewan.
-
Four exposed after chemical leak at City Hospital
Four people were assessed by firefighter paramedics after being exposed to a chemical leak at Saskatoon’s City Hospital Tuesday.
-
Homicide investigation underway in Prince Albert
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating a homicide after a 41-year-old man died in hospital on Monday.
Regina
-
Weekend death investigation upgraded to homicide, Regina police reveal
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has revealed that an investigation into a death over the weekend is now being considered a homicide.
-
Ward 1 Councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk will not seek re-election
Following "lengthy consideration," Regina city councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk will not be seeking re-election in this November's municipal election.
-
Three people charged in relation to robbery near Sask. hamlet
Three people in southern Saskatchewan are facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly taking part in the robbery of a home near the hamlet of Ardill.
Toronto
-
Judge grants U of T injunction to clear pro-Palestinian encampment from downtown Toronto campus
An Ontario judge has granted the University of Toronto an injunction allowing it to clear out a pro-Palestinian encampment from its downtown Toronto campus
-
'Traffic's too bad': Niall Horan walks to his own concert in Toronto
Irish singer Niall Horan had to ditch his car and walk to Scotiabank Arena where his concert was being held last weekend because the traffic was 'too bad' downtown.
-
Backbencher who was booted from caucus after controversial meeting criticizes Ford
A former Progressive Conservative backbencher in Premier Doug Ford's government says she is disappointed with his "unilateral decision" to kick her out of caucus.
Montreal
-
Canada Post carrier says nothing being done about repeated homophobic harassment at work
A letter carrier with Canada Post says he's been harassed repeatedly at work because he is gay and has filed official complaints but nothing has been done.
-
Montreal-area tourist dies in hospital nine days after assault on Dublin street
A Montreal-area man has died after spending nine days in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin, Ireland.
-
More victims come forward after man arrested in alleged South Shore home repair scheme: police
A 42-year-old man is behind bars after police allege he defrauded multiple homeowners on Montreal's South Shore by offering driveway sealing services and other home repairs.
Atlantic
-
'He was bigger than life': Former broadcaster Scott Boyd dies at 68
Former Breakfast Television co-host and radio broadcaster Scott Boyd has died at the age of 68.
-
N.B. hospital won’t have labour, birth services for parts of July, August, September and October
People giving birth in the Waterville, N.B., area will have to travel to Fredericton for medical attention for certain dates in July, August, September and October.
-
Power failure inside water facility leads to Halifax boil water advisory
A boil-water advisory warning residents of the possibility of unsafe drinking water within the Halifax Regional Municipality remains in place Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg business victimized by crime wave
A Winnipeg business owner is speaking out after criminals hit her establishment three times in just over a month, including a bizarre trailer fire.
-
Silver alert issued for missing man last seen in Burrows neighbourhood: WPS
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 60-year-old man.
-
Heavy rain hammers Winkler
The City of Winkler is asking residents to conserve water Tuesday after heavy rain hammered the southern Manitoba community on Canada Day.
Ottawa
-
SkyHawks member seriously injured in Canada Day parachute performance on Parliament Hill
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, known as the SkyHawks, was seriously injured during a Canada Day performance on Parliament Hill on Monday.
-
Heart postpones Ottawa show, tour following cancer diagnosis
The rock band Heart has postponed their Ottawa show and all remaining shows on their tour as lead singer Ann Wilson undergoes treatment for cancer.
-
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 69 reopens after serious, single-vehicle crash in Estaire
Highway 69 reopened early Tuesday evening after being closed for several hours following a collision.
-
Elliot Lake homeowners to get their day in court this week
A group of Elliot Lake seniors and homeowners who have been fighting the Canadian government and by extension the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the last three years over the radioactive backfill used under their homes will be getting their day in court on Wednesday.
-
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities broke up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers at a course in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend – an incident that was apparently prompted by serious breaches in etiquette.
Barrie
-
$3M lawsuit filed in deadly Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 people
Its been nearly two years since six young people died in a crash in a construction site along Mckay road. Now one of the victim's family is demanding action in a new lawsuit against many entities including the City.
-
Innisfil man who targeted Barrie businesses in 2022 sentenced to jail time
An Innisfil man who pleaded guilty to being part of a series of break-and-enters and thefts in 2022 has been sentenced to jail.
-
Crown wants Innisfil Ont. man sentenced for sex crimes against 5 young girls
The Crown wants 22-year-old Curtis Gamble sentenced to 10 years behind bars for sex crimes against five young girls who were 12 to 14 years of age when Gamble was 19.
Kitchener
-
Fireworks, fights and pepper spray: Chaotic Canada Day celebration at a Kitchener, Ont. park
One person has been charged with assaulting a police officer after chaos broke out in a Kitchener, Ont. park on Canada Day.
-
Victim of fatal Flamborough, Ont. house party shooting identified
The man who was fatally shot along a Flamborough, Ont. highway this weekend has now been identified as Tobenna Obiaga, a 45-year-old man from Halton Region.
-
Drivers stopped by WRPS will now be given an alcohol screening test
All drivers pulled over by Waterloo Regional Police Service officers may now face an alcohol screening test.
London
-
Delays on Highway 401 following collision involving motorcycle
Highway 401 is down to one lane between Elgin Road and Dorchester Road following a collision in the westbound lanes.
-
'Very bad for us'; concerned business owners frustrated by summer lane restrictions
Beginning today, the City of London has put lane restrictions in place along Wellington Street between Horton Street East and South Street to complete surface paving, line painting and other finishing work.
-
Active incident in Central Huron leads to increased police presence
Huron County OPP are asking members of the public to avoid an active investigation.
Windsor
-
Major road closed following four-vehicle collision
Walker Road is closed in both directions after a collision between South Talbot Road and County Road 8 in Essex.
-
Dozens gather to mourn Harrow family at funeral
Dozens of community members gathered in Windsor on Tuesday morning for the funeral of Carly Walsh and her two children, Madison and Hunter, who were found dead inside their Harrow home on June 20.
-
Windsor Spitfires name new head coach
Greg Walters has been named the new head coach of the Windsor Spitfires.