Calgary Transit bylaw changes aim to increase public safety

A series of recommendations have been approved by a city committee that could see improved public safety on Calgary Transit.

On Thursday, a meeting of the community development committee unanimously approved several changes to the city's existing transit bylaws.

A document submitted to the committee said the changes come from engagement with transit peace officers as well as 800 Calgary Transit operators.

"This engagement identified common problems behaviours on transit, assessed the effectiveness of existing tools, identified gaps and informed the development of recommended solutions," it said.

"A safe respectful transit service will help us attract riders."

The recommendations include new rules on loitering in transit stations, using fake or altered passes, as well as behaviour on trains and platforms.

The changes about loitering consist of adding a definition to reduce the "subjective interpretation" of the concept while also equipping transit officers with the tools they need to manage behaviour properly.

The committee added that it doesn't want to create the perception that it is targeting Calgary's vulnerable population.

"Transit's intended purpose is for getting Calgarians where they need to be; it does not include amenities for extended use."

The bylaw changes also include a provision to prevent "non-destination use," which is where riders pay a fare to get on the train and won't get off anywhere.

Calgary Transit says it routinely works with partners to connect vulnerable individuals with supports.

Other proposed changes from the committee include giving more powers to peace officers to request identification from teen riders. Officials said there are individuals who are evading fares by pretending to be 12 years old or younger.

Another change does away with a restriction of riders bringing their bikes onto trains.

Under the new bylaw, transit users will be allowed to bring their bicycles with them at any time and Calgary Transit will post proper signage and designated specific bike areas for those guests.