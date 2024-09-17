Strathmore police incident comes to an end: RCMP

A police incident in Strathmore, Alta., on Tuesday has ended.

RCMP advised that there would be a heavy police presence in the community, in the area of Strathford Boulevard from Strathcona Gate to Strathford Crescent.

Police asked people to avoid the area but said there was no threat to the public.

In an updated news release on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said the incident was over.

Strathmore is approximately 50 kilometres east of Calgary.