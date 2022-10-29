Calgary veterans commemorate launch of annual poppy campaign with special parade

A special parade ceremony held Saturday morning at the Centennial Calgary Branch 285 welcomed young cadets and lifelong veterans to gather and officially open up this year’s poppy campaign set to run until Remembrance Day.

The initiative honours fallen soldiers with all poppy purchases, with donations going to current and retired veterans in need of support.

Linda Veresh is the poppy chair for 285 Legion and a 14-year veteran herself who highlighted the importance of wearing a poppy.

“It's very important to me as a veteran myself that I keep on helping as much as I can,” she said.

“This money helps because some veterans are experiencing problems with PTSD, some of them are aging and require medical assistance as well.”

Some of those long-time veterans who continue to lend their support include Warrant Officer (Retired) P.Y. (Dusty) Rhodes who served over 33 years for the Canadian Armed Forces.

He says he will always hold the poppy campaign close to his heart.

“We need to keep people remembering,” said Rhodes.

“We cannot forget about the men and women that gave their lives for our country. I will never forget.”

This year, the legion has scaled back the number of traditional poppy boxes it is rolling out at its branches across the country with just over 27,000 compared to around 34,000 in 2021.

BIODEGRADABLE POPPIES

The new campaign also features the introduction of biodegradable poppies and wreaths made of natural materials including paper, moss and bamboo.

The poppy has a special meaning to many different veterans, but the annual campaign is also a teaching opportunity for Calgary’s younger generation.

Members of Scouts Canada and the Sea Scouts of Canada attended Saturday’s parade event in support of those who served.

The poppy campaign launch was especially meaningful for 12-year-old Emily White, who participated in the event as a flag bearer.

“It’s really all about supporting the people who supported us and being able to have all the things we can do today and be free,” she said.

Others like nine-year-old James Lindon described the event as one that’s close to his heart.

“To me the poppy symbolizes hope, remembrance, and friendship.”

For the third year in a row, the organization will also have boxes that can accept payments from tap-enabled devices or cards.

More than 1,000 of those electronic tap boxes will be in place this year, which is the same number as in 2021.

Donations are also accepted online at mypoppy.ca, where a digital poppy can be created with a customized commemoration to a veteran that can be shared on social media.