Calgary veterans commemorate launch of annual poppy campaign with special parade

The initiative honours fallen soldiers with all poppy purchases and donations going to current and retired veterans in need of support. The initiative honours fallen soldiers with all poppy purchases and donations going to current and retired veterans in need of support.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing incident in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP)

A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters

At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korea. Here a look at some of the major crowd disasters around the world in recent decades.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina