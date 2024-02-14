CALGARY
    • Calgary volunteers support open-heart surgery patients with heart-shaped pillows

    Local volunteers are offering their heartfelt support for patients at the Foothills hospital.

    The team of volunteers sew heart-shaped pillows for people recovering from open-heart surgery.

    It’s part of the Telus Community Ambassadors Program.

    The pillows are meant to offer comfort and support post-surgery and ensure patients are not facing recovery alone.

    “We consider this pillow like a trophy,” said Tillie Falle, a member of the Telus Ambassadors executive team. “It’s a symbol of open-heart surgery that the patient has survived.”

    Since 2006, more than 62,000 pillows have been crafted and donated to various organizations across Alberta and B.C.

