Calgary volunteers support open-heart surgery patients with heart-shaped pillows

Local volunteers are offering their heartfelt support for patients at the Foothills hospital.

The team of volunteers sew heart-shaped pillows for people recovering from open-heart surgery.

It’s part of the Telus Community Ambassadors Program.

The pillows are meant to offer comfort and support post-surgery and ensure patients are not facing recovery alone.

“We consider this pillow like a trophy,” said Tillie Falle, a member of the Telus Ambassadors executive team. “It’s a symbol of open-heart surgery that the patient has survived.”

Since 2006, more than 62,000 pillows have been crafted and donated to various organizations across Alberta and B.C.