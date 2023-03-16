Calgary warming to seasonal for the weekend

Pardon the article length – it’s just a product of the conditions we’re faced with. Overnight flurries never manifested (at least, not at the airport), thanks in part to our relative humidity not supporting flurry generation.

That marked the ‘exit region’ of the ridge of high pressure – which is to say, the northern face of the wind is shifting away now, pushing east. Our Thursday and Friday forecasts will still touch on it a little, but the ‘cooler’ air mass is hardly a factor. In the upper air model below, you can see the ridge starting to push off.

What are we left with? Sunny days. Quite a few of them in a row, in fact.

The warmer day is starting to shift – Saturday now looks to take the prize from Sunday. This falls into place thanks to the peak of the ridge.

To next week: I’ve been mentioning the cooldown Monday out to Wednesday; there’s still a risk of flurries baked in there, but temperatures are looking a lot more stabilized across the model ranges today… closer to 0 C, now. Less potential for snow, too!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -8 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: clear, low -7 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: mostly clear, low -6 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

