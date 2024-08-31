Calgary water consumption remains over target but under usual consumption

Calgary’s water consumption was 492 million litres Friday, which was five million more than the city consumed Thursday and 42 million litres more than the target of 450 million litres a day that the city has set for residents.

However, Francois Bouchart, the City of Calgary’s director of capital priorities and investment, said that the city’s water consumption was way below usual usage numbers, so Friday's numbers were a little victory, in a way.

“I would like to thank all the affected businesses and residences where people have stopped using potable water outdoors and are shortening showers, skipping flushes and taking other steps to save water at home," Bouchart said. "And we thank the many businesses who are taking measures to cut down on their water use."

“The repairs we are making are crucial.”

He also said that unless Calgarians cut water consumption to 450 million litres a day, "we risk running out of drinking water while we are making urgent repairs to the Bearspaw South Feeder Main over the next few weeks."

Bylaw officers working the weekend

Bouchart said the city has received 347 reports of water misuse, including 230 at homes and multi-family buildings and 67 at businesses.

He added that bylaw officers are working through the weekend to follow through on complaints, which may result in a $3,000 fine.

Construction on 11 pipe segments at Sites 1-4 along 33 Ave N.W. is on schedule, Bouchart said, and is expected to be completed Tuesday.

Crews are preparing to start construction on Sites 6-8 along 16 Avenue NW on Sept. 5.

While construction is underway, 16 Ave. N.W. will be closed from 46 Street N.W. to the Bowness Road interchange, with traffic being detoured onto Bowness Road.

He added that free short-term parking is available in the community and urged Calgarians to shop at businesses in Bowness and Montgomery.