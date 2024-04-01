Calgary weather: Sun to snow, Thursday will be 16 C colder than Tuesday
The snow melt continues in southern Alberta with a warm trend setting up to start the week.
The daytime high in Calgary on Tuesday will be twice as warm as the average high of 8 C. Some communities may set new record high temperatures, but Calgary is unlikely to be one of those locations as the record high in the city for April 2 is 24.4 C (1992), which is warmer than an average July day in Calgary.
The upper ridge of high pressure which is pulling Pacific heat into southern Alberta at the beginning of the week will start to track east Wednesday, making room for a long skinny trough to set up along the North American Pacific coastline.
This narrow area will bring instability along its leading edge, introducing rain into southern Alberta, followed by mixed precipitation, then snow.
Calgary is likely to receive 10 to 15-millimetres of rain before 1-3 centimetres of snow within the first 18 to 24 hours of this event, and then an additional seven to 10 centimetres.
Ground temperature will offset the likelihood of accumulation for most of that snow – at least on streets and sidewalks. However – time of day, as well as wind speed and wind direction could combine and result in icy patches on vulnerable surfaces including bridge decks and stairs.
Daytime highs by the end of the week are likely to sit between 0 C and 1 C, before another shift in weather patterns resets the area to seasonal ranges.
