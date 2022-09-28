Calgary with a strong chance to break 132-year temperature record Wednesday

I say we do it.

I think it'll be close, but 1890's record high for Sept. 28 of 28.9 C stands to fall today, if barely.

Westerly gusts are in the upper 20s to low 30s, and our cloud profile is similar to Tuesday, with only a few particularly cloudy periods. Couple in the position of our high pressure ridge above, and there's a solid chance we break this record shortly after 4 p.m. If we fail to reach the mark, my guess is we do so to within a half a degree.

Looking beyond, the cloud has really poured on for Thursday and Friday once again, with an added factor of northern wind now possible Friday. It'll nudge the temperature down, slightly, but that's about the worst of it.

As the constant has been, the weekend warms once again. The modeling out through mid-October at this point still doesn't have a negative temperature for us to look at on the low end. It's going to be a warm start.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Thursday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 11 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 6 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Your pic of the day was sent by Richard of fall in full effect:

Southern Alberta fall scene courtesy viewer Richard.

Bonus pic: Yesterday's pic of the day during the CTV News at Six was Hudson the dog. Here's Hudson watching Hudson:

Hudson the dog watching his appearance on CTV News Calgary.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.