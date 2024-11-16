Canadian women's bobsleigh team offers tutorial in fundraising event at WinSport

A World Cup competitor offered a tutorial on the bobsleigh Saturday afternoon.

Bianca Ribi hosted a fundraising event at WinSport Saturday where she shared a few tips and stories about the journey involved in chasing a dream that she hopes ultimately leads to competing for Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Ribi has been a member of the Canadian bobsled team for the past three season, after starting out her career with a bang by winning a World Cup event held in Whistler, B.C.

The fundraiser is to pay for her team’s expenses as they compete in North America, then hopefully the World Cup circuit before ending at the World Championships in Lake Placid, New York in 2025.

The trouble with big dreams is they don’t come cheap, particularly when flights and hotels are involved.

Canada's Bianca Ribi races down the track during the women's monobob competition at the IBSF bobsleigh world cup event in Whistler on Nov. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

“When I budgeted my season at the start of the year, I figured it was going to cost roughly $80,000 for myself and my team to be able to do the season that we wanted to do," Ribi said, "So here today, it would be awesome if we could raise close to that -- and we’re going to continue our fundraising efforts past today but we’re shooting for the stars.”

Ribi grew up in Calgary, and her first Olympic dream involved soccer but has since transitioned to bobsleigh.

What would winning an Olympic medal mean?

“That would mean everything,” she said.

“I really want to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams that they’re capable of doing anything," she said. "Being able to help an athlete like me being able to reach that pinnacle of sport which is the Olympics and giving me that stage to just hopefully inspire another generation to stay active, stay healthy and really just shoot for the stars.”

To donate to Bianca’s GoFundMe campaign, go here.