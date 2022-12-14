Calgary woman accused of fraudulently collecting apartment damage deposits

Warrants have been issued for a 33-year-old Calgary woman who allegedly posed as the owner of a Crescent Heights apartment and collected damage deposits from would-be renters.

Crystal Kathleen Shannon is wanted on fraud under $5,000 charges.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, Shannon advertised an apartment in the 300 block of Second Avenue N.E. for rent on classified sites and did show the suite to prospective tenants.

Shannon allegedly requested a damage deposit by e-transfer and arranged a tentative move-in date.

After the money was transferred, communication with Shannon would abruptly end.

Investigators believe the accused had lived in the apartment at some point in time, but confirm she is not the owner and was not authorized to rent or sublet it.

Shannon is described as:

Approximately 163 centimetres (5'4") tall;

Weighing 120 kilograms (265 lbs);

Having blond hair; and,

Having blue eyes.

Additional victims or anyone having information regarding Shannon's whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.