Calgary woman arrested after stolen vehicle crashes in field

Drumheller RCMP say charges have been laid against a Calgary woman in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation on Monday.

At 5:30 a.m., Mounties were contacted by a Rosedale, Alta., resident who said someone had stolen his truck, which was parked outside his home.

RCMP attended the scene and, at 7 a.m., located the stolen vehicle eastbound on Highway 564 south of Drumheller.

"An RCMP officer attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed but quickly failed to negotiate an intersection, lost control, entered the ditch and came to rest in a field near Highway 56," officials said in a news release.

The 33-year-old woman was arrested and charged with flight from a peace officer while being pursued, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an undertaking and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police add the situation could have been avoided if the truck's owner had removed the keys from the vehicle.

"(It made) the vehicle an easy target for theft; we strongly urge all vehicle owners to remove keys and lock the vehicle when not in use," said Staff Sgt. Robert Harms of the Drumheller RCMP.

Harms said the truck was significantly damaged in the crash but its fortunate no one was hurt.

The accused is expected in the Alberta Court of Justice in Cochrane on June 11.

Rosedale is located approximately 150 kilometres northeast of Calgary.