CALGARY -- As concerns over the coronavirus spread, one Calgary woman who works with vulnerable populations decided to cancel her upcoming trip to Europe and says she has been fighting for more understanding from the tour provider.

Violet Waters booked her Greece trip last year and is supposed to leave on March 12 but contacted Globus to cancel as she works with the elderly.

"I work in a senior's residence and I don’t want to bring back anything," said Waters.

She said the trip cost more than $3,000 but Globus is only offering her a 10 per cent refund since the cancellation did not come 30 days prior to travel.

"Thirty days ago I didn’t know about this," she said, referring to COVID-19.

When contacted, Globus referred CTV to its terms of travel on its website, citing the information Waters provided.

Waters said a global pandemic deserves different treatment and expected more understanding from a company she has used several times before.

"I’m trying to tell them, do something, at least give me a credit," she said.