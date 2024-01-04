CALGARY
    • Calgary woman missing since Dec. 26 found dead

    A missing Silverado woman was discovered dead by Calgary police Thursday.

    Police said the woman’s death has been deemed non-criminal in nature and they won't be releasing any further information.

    They thanked the public and media for helping with their investigation.

