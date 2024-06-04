CALGARY
    Calgary woman missing since late May found

    Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Calgary police say they have located a woman who had been missing since May 23.

    The 26-year-old had last been seen near Chinook Centre.

    Investigators reached out to the media and public for help finding her on Tuesday of this week.

    On Wednesday, police offered their thanks for the assistance.

