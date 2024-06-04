CALGARY
    • Calgary woman missing since late May; police turn to public for assistance

    Calgary police are asking for your help locating a 26-year-old woman named Courtney.

    Courtney was last seen near Chinook Centre on May 23.

    She is approximately 5'5" and 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and short brown hair (although she might be wearing a wig).

    She is tattooed behind her ear and on her arm.

    Anyone who knows where Courtney might be is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

