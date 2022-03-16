Calgary Zoo announces death of senior meerkat Petunia

Staff at the Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a meerkat that lived well beyond its life expectancy.

The female slender-tailed meerkat, named Petunia, passed away at the age of 15. The zoo says the animals have a median life expectancy of 9.8 years under human care (versus six to eight years in the wild).

According to the zoo, Petunia had been dealing with numerous health challenges related to her old age, including arthritis and heart disease, and was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer last November.

"Animal Care, Health & Welfare (ACHW) team provided her with palliative care including targeted medications, careful observation, and lots of her favourite foods," said the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on its website.

"Over the past weekend, Petunia’s health began to rapidly decline and the ACHW team made the difficult but compassionate decision to euthanize her."

Petunia was born in 2007 and joined the zoo in 2009.

Officials say she raised 17 meerkat pups from four litters.

"At 15 years of age, Petunia lived a long and wonderful life with us – a testament to the exemplary care she received from her caregivers," said the zoo.

"Petunia was well loved by staff and visitors alike and she will be dearly missed."