Calgary Zoo reopens west gate to visitors after 2 years

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is now offering another way for visitors to access the facility.

Officials with the zoo announced on Wednesday that after two years of being closed, the west gate is available for use.

The zoo closed the west entrance – located at the west end of St. George’s Island, off Zoo Road NE. – during the onset of COVID-19.

For two years, visitors have only been able to enter the zoo from the north entrance near the TELUS Spark Science Centre.

"We're thrilled to once again offer our visitors the convenience of entering the zoo grounds through the west gate entrance," said a social media post.

For more information on the location of the zoo and how to get there, you can visit the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo website.