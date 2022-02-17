Calgary Zoo visitors must keep masking in Rainforest enclosure to protect gorillas

Though Alberta is expected to drop its province-wide mask regulations next month, the Calgary Zoo will still be requiring visitors to wear them inside its gorilla exhibit.

Premier Jason Kenney said last week that provincial masking mandates are anticipated to be gone as of March 1, depending on hospitalization rates.

Despite this, the zoo will continue to ask those who enter its Rainforest building to wear a mask to keep the gorillas healthy, specifically pregnant Dossi.

Dossi is expecting her first infant with the zoo’s male silverback gorilla Jasiri in early April.

Zoo officials said that risk of transmission and risk of illness for animals in other buildings is considered low, but they are concerned about unknown airflow patterns and the high-risk of COVID-19 to gorillas based on other zoos’ experiences.

"Being close relatives to humans, great apes are highly susceptible to COVID-19 transmission and the zoo hasn’t yet been able to secure a vaccine shipment to protect Dossi and her troop family from COVID-19," said a news release from the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

At the start of the year, officials at the San Diego Zoo said eight western lowland gorillas had caught the West Coast variant of the virus, but made a full recovery.

Last year, nearly all of the Atlanta Zoo's gorillas contracted COVID-19.

The Calgary Zoo says visitors not wearing masks in the Rainforest building will be asked to leave, and if they become abusive to staff or volunteers they will be escorted out of the park without a refund.