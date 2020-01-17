LETHBRIDGE -- Camp Carmangay has provided an emotional retreat during the spring and summer months for youth struggling with a myriad of personal challenges over the past 25 years. Now, it’s taking on a new challenge of its own.

“(We hope to) put together a program with one position, one supervisor, one professional carpenter as it were, and give kids something to do over the winter months,” said Camp Carmangay’s founder Brian Nimijean, describing his vision for the camp's future.

The camp is trying to raise enough funds to start up a carpentry program which goes during the winter months. Nimijean is trying to raise $60 000.

“Having one trade introduced this year, as a program, and we need a place to do it," said Nimijean..

"And of course, like every other organization, we need the funding.”

The camp has seen 400 kids this winter, and at his camp -- which might not have a ton to do over the winter months -- Nimijean would like to offer kids more in terms of activities and classes.

He also feels it’s a way to help youth struggling with mental health issues.

“I see so much futility, and that seems to be leading to the anxiety that so many kids seem to be carrying around with them today," said Nimijean. "So we have a trades program, we built a basketball court, it's beautiful, we got the materials donated.”

Nimijean has seen enough young people recover from personal struggles over the years that he believes can be passed along to help troubled youth in the future.

“Getting involved in a project, " he said. "Having something to look forward to, building something. Getting activated and (most of all), getting away from corners of social media!”

For those who would like to help Camp Carmangay reach its goal of $60 000, head tohttp://campcarmangay.ca/ to donate.