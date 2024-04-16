Canada Pension Plan investment board to host public meeting in Calgary

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) investment board will be hosting a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 16 at the BMO Centre.

Registration for the public is closed, but organizers say there is room for some walk-ins.

The board hosts public meetings across Canada every two years to update people on the fund’s performance, governance and investment approach.

The pension plan has been a hot topic in Alberta over the last year, after the provincial government released a commissioned report exploring the possibility of an Alberta Pension Plan (APP).

According to the report, if Alberta gave the required three-year notice to quit the CPP, it would be entitled to $334 billion, or about 53 per cent of the fund by 2027.

However, critics say that is an overestimation.

Premier Danielle Smith has said she will not call a referendum on the topic until the Office of the Chief Actuary releases an updated number.

More information on the public meetings can be found on the CPP Investments’ website.