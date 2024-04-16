CALGARY
Calgary

    • Canada Pension Plan investment board to host public meeting in Calgary

    Share

    The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) investment board will be hosting a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 16 at the BMO Centre.

    Registration for the public is closed, but organizers say there is room for some walk-ins.

    The board hosts public meetings across Canada every two years to update people on the fund’s performance, governance and investment approach.

    The pension plan has been a hot topic in Alberta over the last year, after the provincial government released a commissioned report exploring the possibility of an Alberta Pension Plan (APP).

    According to the report, if Alberta gave the required three-year notice to quit the CPP, it would be entitled to $334 billion, or about 53 per cent of the fund by 2027.

    However, critics say that is an overestimation.

    Premier Danielle Smith has said she will not call a referendum on the topic until the Office of the Chief Actuary releases an updated number.

    More information on the public meetings can be found on the CPP Investments’ website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Half of Canadians living paycheque-to-paycheque: Equifax

    As Canadians deal with a crushing housing shortage, high rental prices and inflationary price pressures, now Equifax Canada is warning that Canadian consumers are increasingly under stress"from the surging cost of living.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News