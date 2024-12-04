Canadian Blood Services issues 450 Challenge in bid to double new daily donors

Canadian Blood Services is challenging Calgarians to step up their blood donation game.

In a media release, the national organization said that on average, it receives about 230 new donors a day – or about half of what it says it needs to meet the growing demand for blood and plasma.

As a consequence, it has issued the 450 Challenge, which asks Calgarian and Canadians across the country to help boost the number of new donors per day up to 450 – every day -- this winter.

“It’s not just about today, it’s about the future," said Lisa Castro, Canadian Blood Services Community Development Coordinator.

Anniversary of historic change

Wednesday morning, a special event was held at the Calgary Donor Centre to highlight the first anniversary of a the historic change to the human variant of ‘mad cow disease’ eligibility rule.

The was a change implemented in 2023 that allowed people who lived or spent time in the UK, Ireland or France between 1980 and 2001 to become eligible to donate blood, plasma and platelets in Canada.

The change meant more than 10,000 new blood and plasma donors in its first year.

Irish Consul-General Deirdre Halferty, members of Irish Cultural Society of Calgary and Jenny Barker, a former UK resident whose father receives blood transfusions, attended the event, at Penn West Plaza (East Tower,) 207 9 Ave SW #100, Calgary, AB T2P 1K3.

For more information, or to book an appointment, go here.