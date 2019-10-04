CANMORE -- The Town of Canmore declared a state of climate emergency at a town council meeting this week.

The declaration was voted on unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting.

“Addressing climate change is one of our six priorities,” said Mayor John Borrowman.

Borrowman says Canmore sees more of a direct impact when it comes to climate change.

“The River that flows through the Town of Canmore, the Bow River, the source of that river is Bow Glacier and it's disappearing.”

The declaration comes just days after climate action strikes were held around the world, including in Canmore.

“We don’t talk about if a wildfire could strike the Bow Valley any longer, we talk about when it strikes,” said Borrowman.

Town council will talk more about the declaration next month.

“We might say, well we want to make this our top priority,” added Borrowman.

The mayor plans on sending a letter to Premier Jason Kenney next week in the hope that the UCP government will do what it can to combat the issue.